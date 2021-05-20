fbpx
Value Of Global Trade In Goods To Hit $6.6trn In Q2 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Value Of Global Trade In Goods To Hit $6.6trn In Q2 2021

May 20, 2021061
Value Of Global Trade In Goods To Hit $6.6trn In Q2 2021

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has projected that the value of global trade of goods would reach $6.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2021.

In its global trade report, UNCTAD stated that global trade recovery hit a record high in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 10 percent year-over-year and 4 percent quarter-over-quarter.

It noted that East Asian economies stimulated the impressive rebound after effectively containing the COVID-19 pandemic early on, stepping in as providers of COVID-19-related products.

“Global trade has recorded a faster recovery from the recession caused by the pandemic than in the last two trade recessions,” according to a UNCTAD economist, Alessandro Nicita.

Nicita said that global economies slogged through four quarters of economic lull before bounding into pre-recession levels.

He added that the fifth quarter – Q1 2021 – saw global trade rise beyond its pre-pandemic crisis, with a 3 percent increase compared to Q4 2019.

Countries whose economies thrived in Q1 2021 relative to other economies are China, South Africa, and India, according to the report.

READ ALSO: 32 Govt Agencies Failed To Remit N1.2tn, Says FRC

Citing China’s export growth, the report said that the Asian economic giant recorded a “strong increase” from 2020 averages and “in relation to pre-pandemic levels”.

Unbalanced Global Trade

The report stated that trade recovery for developing countries, in particular, remained uneven while East Asian countries reported a quick recovery.

For countries whose economies are in transition – countries in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia – the value of exports fell below averages in Q1 2021.

“Trade growth is expected to remain stronger for East Asia and developed countries, while still lagging for many other countries,” it said.

Sustained growth would depend on the easing of restrictions set by governments globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, fiscal stimulus packages, particularly in developed countries, are expected to strongly support the global trade recovery throughout 2021.”

“The value of global trade should also rise due to positive trends across commodity prices,” the report added.

About Author

Value Of Global Trade In Goods To Hit $6.6trn In Q2 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
February 6, 20200392

Glo, 9Mobile Ramp-up Efforts to Meet CBN’s Deadline for PSB Licence

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Two months to the end of the six months’ deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for telecom operators to put the infrastructure in place to ena
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSOIL & GAS
August 25, 2014077

Total Laments High Cost Of Oil and Gas Projects in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of the major oil producers in the country,Total , has lamented  the high cost of projects in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, stating that long contracti
Read More
Victor Osimhen NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 6, 20200152

Victor Osimhen Denies Signing Contract with Napoli

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian and Lille striker Victor Osimhen has dented speculations that he has signed for Italian giants Napoli. Osimhen has been courted by some of Europe’s
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.