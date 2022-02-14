fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVEREVENTSNEWSLETTER

Valentine’s Day: Wow Your Partner With These Financial Gift Ideas

February 14, 20220147
Valentine’s Day: Wow Your Partner With These Financial Gift Ideas

It is about that time of the year everyone around the world celebrates their partners and presents them with gifts in appreciation of their bonds.

With this year’s Valentine’s Day upon us, you may have trouble figuring out how to wow your partner. We get it -your gift presentation has to be what would leave your significant other in the lifetime memory of 2022’s love day.

If going out on a date, perfume, designer wears, and jewelry wouldn’t do the trick for you, how about showering your partner with stocks, treasuring bills, and other investment options?

Local and foreign stocks

There is nothing as romantic as exploring your affection in the most unique way. And this year, you can be different by making your partner a shareholder in any public company either locally or internationally.

You can consider some share units from public firms like Dangote Group, Nestle Nigeria, Access Bank, and Bua Group, which you can purchase and monitor online.

If you would rather prefer foreign stocks, it is noteworthy to state that you can most times do that in dollars from apps offering US stocks. With this, you don’t have to worry about inflation or devaluation; to secure shares for your partner in companies like Facebook, and Tesla, apps like Trove, Chaka, Bamboo, and Rise would do the magic for you.

Fixed Income – Treasury bills and bonds

Do you know that you can financially empower your partner with a risk-free treasury bill with as little as N10,000? Aside from this, which guarantees you a 5% per annum return, bonds are also reasonable options because they keep growing.

Mutual fund account

A mutual fund is the pool of money collected from many investors to invest in other securities. And amongst other benefits you would get, it increases your loved ones’ stream of income and net worth.

Real estate

You can never be wrong with buying a landed property for that person you love so much. It doesn’t matter where it’s situated. With this, your partner’s chances of becoming a landlord, developer, or real estate merchant, are guaranteed.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: 100+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share With Loved Ones
Related tags :

About Author

Valentine’s Day: Wow Your Partner With These Financial Gift Ideas
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]COVERSPORTS
June 26, 20130239

Olorundare Thrilled By First Eagles Call-Up

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sunshine Stars of Akure player, Dele Olorundare, says his invitation to the Super Eagles is the realization of a childhood dream. Olorundare is one of the 2
Read More
FHA, UN-HABITAT, others to partner on national housing COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
February 17, 20170247

UACN Property Issues Low Earnings Notice

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) has stated it will post low earnings for the 2016 financial year. The company in a corporate disclosure at the
Read More
Ecobank BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
June 1, 20190445

ETI Specialized Resolution Company to Appeal Court Ruling on N5.5 billion Honeywell suit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The ETI Specialized Resolution Company Ltd (ESRC), a vehicle of the Ecobank group which took over the disputed Honeywell loans, is set to appeal the judgeme
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.