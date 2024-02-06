Valentine’s Day Tech Cheating: Signs Your Boo Might Be Playing You 

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and love is supposed to be in the air. But hold on, before you start planning that candlelit dinner or picking out the perfect asoebi, let’s talk about a harsh reality: Tech-powered cheating.

Yes, you read that right. In this digital age, infidelity has gone hi-tech, and your seemingly innocent partner might be using their phone or laptop to whoop you like your primary 2 teachers cane. Now, before you grab your phone and unleash the investigative fury of a Layi Wasabi lawyer, let’s not jump to conclusions. But a little healthy suspicion never hurt nobody, abi? So, we’re here to equip you with the knowledge to be a Valentine’s Day detective, Nigerian style.

Phone on Lock, Heart on Unlock?

Does your partner guard their phone like iphone users do with their power bank? Constant password changes, secretive screen swipes, and the “don’t even think about it” glare when you reach for their phone – these could be red flags. Remember, open communication is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and a locked-down phone might be hiding more than just cat memes. The Notification Ninja: Does your partner have ninja-like reflexes when it comes to notifications? They snatch their phone faster than Usain Bolt at the Olympics whenever a message pops up, and their screen suddenly goes dark when you’re around? This could be them hiding chats or calls from someone they shouldn’t be talking to.

The Mysterious Midnight Messenger: Does your partner's phone buzz with suspicious regularity at odd hours? Late-night texts, calls answered in hushed tones, and unexplained disappearances to "charge their phone" – these could be signs of someone connecting with someone they shouldn't be.

Beware the Web of Lies:

Does your partner have a carefully curated online persona that doesn’t quite match their real-life self? Are they suddenly posting loved-up pictures with someone else, or have they mysteriously unfriended you on all platforms? This could be a sign of them trying to maintain separate online lives. The Ghost Follower: Do you see unfamiliar names popping up in your partner’s follower list, or do they seem overly interested in someone’s profile you don’t know? A little online stalking is okay, but if they’re leaving flirty comments or engaging in suspicious interactions, it’s time to raise an eyebrow.

The Incognito Casanova: Does your partner have a love affair with the incognito tab? Deleted browser history, suspicious searches, and a sudden interest in VPNs – these could be signs of them trying to hide their online activities. Remember, even in the digital world, the truth has a way of coming out.

Dont Go Anywhere, There’s More!

Dating apps aren’t inherently bad, but if your partner is suddenly downloading or reactivating them, especially after promising they’re done, it’s a cause for concern. Be wary of hidden profiles and suspicious app usage, especially late at night. The Fitness Lie : Does your partner suddenly become obsessed with a new fitness app or tracker, sharing their workouts a little too enthusiastically with someone specific? This could be a sign of them trying to connect with someone they met online or in the gym. Remember, staying healthy is great, but flirting with strangers while doing it isn’t.

The Scoby Doo Money Trail: Unexplained charges on your bank statements, gifts you can't quite explain, or a sudden increase in "business trips" – these could be signs of your partner spending money on someone else. Keep an eye on your finances and be suspicious of any unusual activity.

These signs aren’t guarantees of cheating, but they should prompt you to have an honest conversation with your partner. Communication is key, and if you have concerns, address them openly and respectfully. If their response is evasive, dismissive, or gaslighting, it might be time to consider if this Valentine’s Day love story is worth holding onto.

Bonus Tip: Don’t be a stalker! While it’s okay to be cautious, excessive snooping can damage trust and privacy. If you have concerns, talk to your partner directly, and if they’re not willing to be honest, it might be time to move on.

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love authentically. Be open, be honest, and be aware of the digital landscape. Remember, true love doesn’t need emojis, hidden chats, or late-night ghosting. Choose a partner who values you, respects you, and wouldn’t dream of using tech