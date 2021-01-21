fbpx
Valentine’s Day: See List of Food That Improve Your sex Life

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLENEWSNEWSLETTER

Valentine’s Day: See List of Food That Improve Your sex Life

January 21, 2021026
Valentine's Day: See List of Food That Improve Your sex Life

Valentine’s Day: We compiled for you a list of food that will most definitely improve your sex life.

February 14 is approaching and we have been very faithful and diligent in providing you with adequate information about Valentine’s Day.

In our last posts about February 14th, we talked about ‘Valentine’s Day: 7 Romantic Movies To Watch on February 14‘ and 2021 Valentine’s Day: 7 Facts To Know About February 14, do subscribe to our newsletter and turn on notifications so as to receive alerts and follow up on our conversations about Valentine’s Day. How excited are you about it?

Food that can improve sex life

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all high in vitamin C. Vitamin C has also been linked to improved female libido Antioxidants allows blood to flow freely to organs.

The seeds of berries are loaded with zinc which is vital for sex for both, men and women. If women find it easier to prepare for sex when they have high levels of zinc in their bodies. In men, zinc controls the testosterone level which is responsible for producing sperm.

Valentine's Day: See List of Food That Improve Your sex Life

READ ALSO: Valentine’s Day: 7 Romantic Movies To Watch on February 14

Avocado

According to MedialNewsToday avocados are a great source of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium. They also provide lutein, beta-carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Avocado contains fat which is said to raise testosterone levels, potassium, libido-boosting vitamin B6, folic acid, and vitamin E, which increases oxygen and blood flow to your sex organs.

Chocolate

Yummy chocolate!!! Chocolate especially chocolate boosts sexual intercourse.

Dark chocolate contains antioxidant properties and it supports healthy blood flow. Dark chocolate also contains phenylethylamine, the same compound that releases the mood-altering endorphins through our bodies during sex.

According to Durex, chocolate contains an amino acid that is an effective natural sex-enhancer for you and your partner. It works by promoting blood flow to your reproductive organs which increases the level of sensation you and your partner receive.

Chocolate increases desire, arousal and sexual satisfaction.

Watermelon

Research reveals that watermelon boosts sexual intercourse and could be likened to nature’s Viagra. Watermelon improves erection and increases libido. Watermelon is said to also contain citrulline which releases amino acids and arginine in the body. Arginine is responsible for vascular health.

Watermelon increases blood flow to the genitals, allowing women to experience better orgasms and men to maintain stronger erections.

Walnut

Another food that can improve or boost your sex life is walnut. Walnut lowers blood pressure, decreases inflammation, and supports weight control.

Report from Healthline reveals that walnut supports male reproductive health and eating walnuts could support sperm health and male fertility.

READ ALSO: 2021 Valentine’s Day: 7 Facts To Know About February 14

Reports show that walnuts improve the quality of sperm. It is known to improve the shape, movement, and vitality of the sperm.

Almond

Almonds contain arginine which improves circulation and relaxes blood vessels. This amino acid found in almonds helps you maintain an erection.

WebMD reports that almonds lower cholesterol and are packed with vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium, which helps oxygen and nutrients flow more freely through the blood.

Red Wine

According to Insider several studies have found that of all the alcoholic beverages you can have before sex, red wine is the only one that can actually enhance and improve your sexual experience.

Another study found that drinking a moderate amount of red wine actually increases blood flow to women’s’ erogenous zones, and could increase lubrication.

READ ALSO: NIN Registration Deadline: Check Out Lagos NIN Centres Close To You

About Author

Valentine’s Day: See List of Food That Improve Your sex Life
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 27, 2017026

Gold Climbs Over Three-week High to $1,278.04

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, December 26, to more than a three-week high on a weaker dollar, while palladium hit its highest since Feb. 2001. Spot gold was trading 0.3 percent higher at $1,278.04 
Read More
NIBSS BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
May 20, 2019096

NIBSS Records N879 billion Payment in 17,130.91 POS Transactions in Q1 2019

Reports from the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), indicate that Nigeria’s Point of Sales (POS) recorded 117,130.91 transactions from January to April. The report, obtained by the News Age
Read More
Fintiri Reviews Adamawa State Curfew NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
August 5, 20200277

Fintiri Officially Flags Off Construction of Adamawa’s First Flyover in Jimeta

The Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has officially flagged off the construction of the first-ever Grade Interchange and Flyover in the heart of Jimeta, the administrative Headquar
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon