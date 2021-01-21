Valentine’s Day: See List of Food That Improve Your sex Life

January 21, 2021 26

Valentine’s Day: We compiled for you a list of food that will most definitely improve your sex life.

February 14 is approaching and we have been very faithful and diligent in providing you with adequate information about Valentine’s Day.

Food that can improve sex life

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all high in vitamin C. Vitamin C has also been linked to improved female libido Antioxidants allows blood to flow freely to organs.

The seeds of berries are loaded with zinc which is vital for sex for both, men and women. If women find it easier to prepare for sex when they have high levels of zinc in their bodies. In men, zinc controls the testosterone level which is responsible for producing sperm.

Avocado

According to MedialNewsToday avocados are a great source of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, as well as riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium. They also provide lutein, beta-carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Avocado contains fat which is said to raise testosterone levels, potassium, libido-boosting vitamin B6, folic acid, and vitamin E, which increases oxygen and blood flow to your sex organs.

Chocolate

Yummy chocolate!!! Chocolate especially chocolate boosts sexual intercourse.

Dark chocolate contains antioxidant properties and it supports healthy blood flow. Dark chocolate also contains phenylethylamine, the same compound that releases the mood-altering endorphins through our bodies during sex.

According to Durex, chocolate contains an amino acid that is an effective natural sex-enhancer for you and your partner. It works by promoting blood flow to your reproductive organs which increases the level of sensation you and your partner receive.

Chocolate increases desire, arousal and sexual satisfaction.

Watermelon

Research reveals that watermelon boosts sexual intercourse and could be likened to nature’s Viagra. Watermelon improves erection and increases libido. Watermelon is said to also contain citrulline which releases amino acids and arginine in the body. Arginine is responsible for vascular health.

Watermelon increases blood flow to the genitals, allowing women to experience better orgasms and men to maintain stronger erections.

Walnut

Another food that can improve or boost your sex life is walnut. Walnut lowers blood pressure, decreases inflammation, and supports weight control.

Report from Healthline reveals that walnut supports male reproductive health and eating walnuts could support sperm health and male fertility.

Reports show that walnuts improve the quality of sperm. It is known to improve the shape, movement, and vitality of the sperm.

Almond

Almonds contain arginine which improves circulation and relaxes blood vessels. This amino acid found in almonds helps you maintain an erection.

WebMD reports that almonds lower cholesterol and are packed with vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium, which helps oxygen and nutrients flow more freely through the blood.

Red Wine

According to Insider several studies have found that of all the alcoholic beverages you can have before sex, red wine is the only one that can actually enhance and improve your sexual experience.

Another study found that drinking a moderate amount of red wine actually increases blood flow to women’s’ erogenous zones, and could increase lubrication.

