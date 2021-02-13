fbpx
Valentine’s Day: Romantic Ideas, Gifts For Boyfriend Lead Search Terms On Google

February 13, 2021017
Google recorded a huge spike in Valentine’s Day related searches by Nigerians in the past week.

Nigerian ladies’ search for ‘how to be romantic to your boyfriend on phone’ spiked by 250 per cent, while ‘Gift for boyfriend’ was searched 71 per cent more than ‘gift for girlfriend’ in the past week by Nigerians.

According to Google, the online search trends showed that lovers in Nigeria are already busy preparing to thicken the air with romance.

“It seems that Nigerian ladies are showing more commitment to lover’s day than the guys. This may be as a result of Nigerian men requesting more for useful gift items that are not the usual for Valentine’s Day,” Google said.

“The search for the ‘history of valentine day celebration’ and ‘Valentine love letter’ spiked by +400 percent and +550 percent respectively. ‘Valentine message for my love’ also spiked by +300 percent  in the past week.

“This reveals that Nigerians are interested in the meaning of Valentine’s Day, as well as, conveying their heartfelt love messages of deep affection.

“Also, the search interest for Online Dating Apps also peaked during the pandemic, a reflection that the pandemic has taken a toll on all aspects of life, including dating and relationships.:

It added that search for ‘Good morning love message’ doubled by +111 percent in January 2021 compared to January 2020.

According to Google, overall search interest for Valentine’s Day in Nigeria has gradually declined in the last few years from 2004 to 2021.

Some of the related questions Nigerians also asked in the week preceding Valentine’s Day are:

  1. What is love?
  2. What is the meaning of love?
  3. How to ask a girl out?
  4. How to make love?
  5. How to know if a guy loves you?
  6. How to know if a girl loves you?
  7. What is love all about in a relationship?
  8. What is true love?
  9. How to tell a girl you love her?
  10. How to ask a girl to be your girlfriend?
  11. How to make a guy fall in love with you?

Top questions on dating over the past week:

  1. What does the bible say about dating?
  2. What is dating?
  3. How to date a girl?
  4. How to get Facebook dating?
  5. How to date a girl online?
  6. How to ask a girl out?
  7. Who is Lee Min Ho dating?
  8. What is a relationship?
  9. Who is Rihanna currently dating?
  10. Is Patoranking and Yemi Alade dating?
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

