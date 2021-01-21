Valentine’s Day: 7 Romantic Movies To Watch on February 14

January 21, 2021 31

Romantic movies are sweet, affectionate, and as the genre implies; romantic. February 14 is almost around the corner, with January packing its load to give way to February.

Whether you have a Valentine or not romantic movies are great, romantic movies would put you in the mood, the romantic mode, the Valentine mood. Bring out your popcorn and blankets!

In our previous Valentine’s Day post, we talked about ‘7 facts about February 14‘, and just like we promised we are giving you more lovely content on Valentine’s Day.

If you and your Val do not want to step out, you can have a date in your apartment, or a movie marathon, what better way to spend February 14 than with your loved one and a romantic movie.

Have you ever watched a movie based on a situation, how you feel, or the actors in it? Apart from watching action movies and Grey’s Anatomy, I have watched some movies because of the actors and based on how I feel.

Here Are 7 Romantic Movies To Watch On Valentine’s Day; February 14, 2021

Isoken

Nollywood all the way people! Isoken is a Nollywood movie released in the year 2017, this movie was centred around the life of a 34- year old single woman whose mother was worried about her especially because she was single.

At her younger sister’s wedding, Isoken’s mother decided to matchmake Isoken and Osaze; a rich, successful man who comes from a good home thus making him the ideal candidate for Isoken (in the eyes of their others).

Isoken falls in love with Kevin (a white man) while trying to form a relationship with Osaze.

This romantic movie is filled with surprises, laughter and love.

Cast: Dakore Akande, Marc Rhys, Funke Akindele, Damilola Adegbite, Lydia Forson amongst others.

Isoken Trailer

Meet the in-laws

Nollywood movies bring out the best and speak to the situations in our environment such as hardship, love, tribalism, etc.

The movie produced in 2016 is about a Yoruba man who proposed to his Igbo girlfriend, but when the news eventually reaches their parents, their reactions aren’t exactly what they expected due to tribal prejudice. The couple remains adamant on their love prevailing despite the rivalry between the two families. While on this journey the couple began to find out why their union is opposed.

Valentine’s Day

Garry Marshall come through with this romantic movie titled ‘Valentine’s Day’. This story focuses on a group of people, their struggles, relationship, and how they spend their Valentine’s Day.

Each of them tries to overcome the hardship to make their love count, to make it meaningful and lovely.

Despite the hardship and turbulence, they were able to overcome; this movie teaches love, overcoming circumstances, etc.

Seven and a half dates

Seven and a Half Dates was produced in the year 2018 by Toyin Ibrahim. A Nigerian father sets up 10 dates for his single daughter hoping that she would find a suitable husband. Mercy Johnson who is the lead actress was engrossed and invested in her career which led to the dates that her father set up of which she reluctantly agreed to go on.

Watch the movie to find out more….

Crazy Rich Asians

Nick Young and his girlfriend Rachel Chu, travel to Singapore for the wedding of his best friend. Rachel then discovers that Nick’s family is one of the richest in Asia, she faced backlashes from the family, Nick’s jealous ex, and insecurities.

This movie is an adaptation of a book. The movie shows how the young couple despite all odds, stood firm on their love, showed Nick’s family that they belong together regardless of Rachel’s family background or wealth.

Malcom & Marie

Malcolm & Marie! This movie is not the normal cliché love story, in this movie you would see the hardships couples face, the love between couples, and how they manoeuvre troubles.

A filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smouldering tensions, and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Zendaya and John David Washington are the lead actors, yay!

The movie will be released on February 5th, 2021.

50 Shades of Grey

Yes, the one and only 50 shades!!! This movie is a love story, in fact, all of the 50 shades movies are filled with love and romance. This movie stimulates and enriches the sex life, you and your partner would definitely enjoy watching this movie.

Fifty Shades of Grey is a 2011 erotic romance novel by British author E. L. James. Follow the love story of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

No need for story because this movie is the bomb.