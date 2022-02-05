Valentine 2022: Small Acts Of Love To Show Your Significant Other

Today we are going to be giving you small and easy to do acts that you can do for your partner to show them that you appreciate and love them.
- Take lessons together (the type of lessons don’t matter).
- Give your partner a foot rub
- Give your partner a 30-minute back massage.
- Try your best to recreate his/her favorite restaurant meal at home.
- Say “thank you” and acknowledge the little things your partner does.
- Give encouraging words of affirmation on really tough days at work.
- Write “I love you” on a slip of paper and hide it in her purse or his pocket
- Let him/her win an argument sometimes but not all the time
- Run a hot bubble bath complete with candles and soft music–just for
him/her and allow your partner to soak as long as he/she desires.
- Read a book together. Take turns reading to each other.
- Watch your partner’s favorite show with them and be genuinely interested.
- Try an activity that neither one of you are familiar with or ever tried.
- Cook breakfast together.
- Share your goals and dreams, and maybe create some together
- Skip work together and lay in bed, watch cartoons and eat Homemade foods all day.
- Volunteer together, maybe at a homeless shelter or anywhere else.
- Go for an Evening stroll together.
- Keep at least one of your spouse’s favorite snacks on hand at all times.
- Buy each other an outfit–and wear them in public.
- Wear matching socks or underwear.
- Fill your partner’s car up with gas.
- Ladies be one of the fellas for the night and hang out with him and watch sports or go to a ball game. Guys become her girlfriend for the evening and participate in one of her “girly” activities.
- Bring your partner breakfast in bed.
- Do a chore that he/she usually does.
- Ask your partner what makes him/her feel the most special and then do it.
- Develop a secret code for “I love you” and use it in public when you are not close enough to say it verbally.
- Plan an evening for your partner– from start to finish–with multiple activities and pay special attention to ensuring all the details show that everything was specified just for him/her.
