Valentine’s Day: Most Affordable Restaurants In Lagos

Great news, there are restaurants in Lagos state that are super affordable and also romantic. Yes, I said ‘in Lagos state. So if you live here in Lagos, you don’t need to spend in excess to enjoy yourselves anymore.

Before you get cranky about having to figure out what and where we’ve done the dirty work for you. Here are 8 affordable Restaurants you can visit with your significant other in Lagos State.

Ying Yang Express

If you are craving Chinese food and do not have the time to give yourself a 3-course treat in a Chinese restaurant, this is where to go. Sweet and sour chicken, spicy chicken soup, rice, spaghetti, etc. It generally tastes good,

Almost everything here is cheap. They have different rice combos with an average price of N2,000 per plate, wings for as low as N850 and more you can fill your belly with.

Address: 4 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lekki

Bottles Restaurant

Bottles restaurant and bar is still packed to the rafters – and as good as it ever was. Well known for their margarita’s and chicken wings, The Bottles menu features Fajitas and other Mexican dishes along with international cuisine including homemade burgers, imported steaks, homegrown prawns, club sandwiches, and other delicious items.

Address: 8 Imam Agusto Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos

La Mango Restaurant and Lounge

La Mango is one of the restaurants on Lagos mainland that offers food local enough for even your village people. Great thing is that they are currently open for dining so you can pop in there with your buddies and have a great time. It also has a pool.

Address: 3A Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

CUT Steakhouse

Like the name, CUT Steakhouse offers dishes to satisfy all your steak cravings. So pop in for their Brioche Bread, succulent beef, and stunning Bordeaux wines because they are currently open for dining.

Address: Ground Floor, Radisson Blu, 38/40 Isaac John St, Ikeja, Lagos.

Truffles Restaurant & Bar

For grills, shawarmas, champagne, and even shots. This would be a super chill place to kick back and relax with your girlfriends, especially if you all love a nicely grilled turkey with a side of fries.

Address: 45A Sobo Arobiodu Street, off Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

Purple Bistro

Purple Bistro is one of the great restaurants on The Lagos mainland. Its proximity to the University of Lagos makes it popular among the students there. You can get a complete three-course meal there and even more. A tip is to go early enough to get a taste of their breakfast waffles, toast, or even pancakes. You can thank us later.

Address: 3 University Rd, opposite FCMB, Yaba, Lagos.

The Orchid Bistro Express

A little more pricey than the rest, but still with affordable meal choices. Great ambiance with great food to brighten up your phone gallery and Insta feed, so what are you waiting for?

Address: 58A Isaac John Str. Ikeja, Lagos.

Pondicheri

This is an Indian restaurant in Lagos state that serves some of the best Indian dishes. If you are looking for a change from your traditional meal style then Pondicheri is the right place. Predominantly with North Indian delicacies, they also offer selective Southie style food which is a treat to your taste buds. The ambiance is too good that you feel relaxed from a noisy dusty daily routine.

Address: Faloyemi Street 2 Ilupeju Rd St. Off Coker Road roundabout, Lagos Nigeria