Valentine 2022: Money Making Streams For This Season

February 9, 2022 133

Valentine’s Day is a very lucrative period for aspiring entrepreneurs and those looking for a profitable side hustle. Since it’s a particularly rigid holiday in terms of activities and expectations, you can plan and line up all your business ideas together to quickly pull in a huge sum of money within a short time frame.

Here are 7 excellent ways to make money this Valentine’s period.

Jewelry Creation and Collection

It’s no secret that many men buy their significant others pendants and earrings every February. You can make a mint by crafting custom jewelry for customers based on their specifications. High-quality jewelry doesn’t need to feature gold, silver, and precious gemstones to make an impression. Partner with a local artisan if you’re not great with crafts and take a cut for marketing the goods.

Babysitting for Couples and Single parents

When the hour of celebration approaches, parents realize that there are kids that need to be cared for– and therein lies the profit potential. If you love children and are willing to set up a specialized childcare service that caters to parents, Valentine’s is the time to make some money.

Valentine’s Day Delivery

As it’s especially dependent on gift-giving, Valentine’s is a great time to launch a delivery service. Even if your delivery service is only confined to Valentine’s Day, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to make money. Try generic flower and gift basket delivery to begin with. Other options include singing telegrams and providing shuttle service for party-goers.

Create Unique Gift Baskets

Roses are great but they’re hardly the only trending thing of Valentine’s Day festivities. Creating unique gift baskets for those in a romantic mood can be even more profitable. Come up with specific combinations of love-themed items and package them up as theme-based Valentine’s baskets. Your wallet will eventually thank you for your holiday ingenuity.

Apartment Renting

valentines season is one for events, parties, events, and occasions. If you have an apartment or any form of space during this period, you can capitalize on it by renting out your homes or apartment spaces for such parties or hangouts. This will bring in more and more income for you during this season.

Customed Parties for Singles

Valentine’s isn’t just for the committed. Many single people search for ways to enjoy the holiday every time February 14th rears its head. A singles-themed dinner party is the best way to capitalize on this trend. Throw an inviting party for singles, stock it with wine, delicious food, and fun activities and let the magic of the holiday work.

Hoarding & Arbitrage of Flowers

Typically, a bouquet of roses will cost from N34,000 to about N5,900,00 when Valentine’s Day rolls around. Sell a few dozen bouquets at that price and you’re looking at a few easy thousand dollars, most of which is profit if you grow from seed. Growing flowers from seed aren’t tough if you have a greenhouse-like room in your house.