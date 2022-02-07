Valentine 2022: Best Ways To Apologize To Your Significant Other

February 7, 2022 58

The season of valentines is one for lovers, friends, and even foes. The process for loving is a hard one that comes with struggles, ups, downs, and even heartbreak sometimes.

In a situation where there might have been a short falling between you and your partner, and things are becoming difficult day by day to reconcile, Here are some of the best ways to apologize to your significant other

The Regular Old Sorry

This way deals in communication through spoken words, Saying the words “sorry” to your partner is the most genuine form of apology. It shows your partner that you understand why they are upset, you are showing that you had no intentions of hurting their feelings, You have owned up to your role in the situation and you are also willing and able to change for the greater good of the relationship

ALL these will surely lean to a sincere apology, and an even better communication process through the course of the relationship and further beyond.

Name Calling (Sweet Talk)

This way is initiated immediately after the wrong has been said or done, The process is called baiting. It is a process whereby you are easing the tension and anger of your partner created by the argument. This method was adopted by our grandfathers and grandmothers, but is now seen as old and outdated. This is still a very effective method of apologizing.

To think outside the box is needed here, Don’t just call your partner names that are common like baby, honey or even sweetie pie, You must think of something that is emotional and only has meaning to the both parties involved. It can either be a name you created for the person, or a name he or she is not called often.

Romantic Gestures

Actions speak louder than words sometimes, Romantic gestures are used as an ice breaker after the argument or situation might have caused a strain effect in the relationship for days or even weeks. It can come in various forms like- suprise foods, flowers, gifts baskets, expensive dates, movies, shopping sprees and many more

Note to self- This way might be seen as very expensive from the ordinary perspective, as you are surely going to incur expenses. It still remains a very effective way to apologize in the modern day generation relationships or friendships, so thread carefully.

Selfless Acts

This way must surely come inform of surprises, it shows care and remorse, as you are going out of your way to do something for your partner. This therefore displays acts of love.

Selfless Acts can come inform of cooking favorite meals, body massages, foot rubs, giving baths for them, helping to do each others chores around the house, surprise visits to their workplace with foods and gifts.

It can come in various form, but all in all at the end of the day its the thought and effort that matters.