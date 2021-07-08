Vaccine Production: WHO Begins Audit Of NAFDAC

July 8, 2021 125

World Health Organisation (WHO) has commenced an audit of the operations of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in preparation for the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

The Director, Planning Research and Statistics, NAFDAC, Fori Tatama, who represented the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, at the maiden interaction with stakeholders organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations made this known.

Speaking on why the DG could not come in person, Tatama said, “She is currently discussing with the WHO, because the WHO is carrying out an audit of NAFDAC, which will enable the country to start manufacturing vaccines. The programme started since Monday and will last till Friday.”

She said NAFDAC supervises 165 pharmaceutical industries, over 45,000 food manufacturing industries and over 5,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) industries.

According to her, the agency takes the issues of health, safety and environment seriously.