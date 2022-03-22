Vaccinated Travellers Will Not Be Required To Take COVID Test – FG

March 22, 2022 210

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Boss Mustapha said that fully vaccinated travellers coming into Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

Mr Mustapha made this known on Monday during a briefing of the PSC announcing a revision of International Travel Protocols.

Travellers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will be expected to take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

He then said that passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the Federal Government’s travel platform, while fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for rapid antigen tests at the airport.