Vaccinated Travellers Will Not Be Required To Take COVID Test – FG

March 22, 2022
The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Boss Mustapha said that fully vaccinated travellers coming into Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID-19 test.

Mr Mustapha made this known on Monday during a briefing of the PSC announcing a revision of International Travel Protocols.

Travellers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will be expected to take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

He then said that passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the Federal Government’s travel platform, while fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for rapid antigen tests at the airport.

How Nigeria Can Become A Leading Oil And Gas Supplier To The European Market

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

