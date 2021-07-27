Vacation: Top 7 Places, Countries To Visit

July 27, 2021 100

Vacation time! The second half of this year (2021) has begun with July coming to an end. 2020 was stressful and there was hardly enough time for a vacation, that is about to change now. BizWatch Nigeria has compiled a list of amazung places you should visit.

Here are top 7 places you should visit or add to your vacation list.

South Africa

Cape Town

Cape Town sits at the southern tip of South Africa, near where the Atlantic Ocean and Indian Ocean meet at the Cape of Good Hope. Cape Town has a lot of beautiful things to offer. In South Africa, Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s oldest conservation areas and a top safari destination.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a country in East frica and an Indian Ocean island nation. Mauritius is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. The tourists attraction includes Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife like the flying fox. Capital Port Louis has sites such as the Champs de Mars horse track, Eureka plantation house and 18th-century Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens.

New Zealand

New Zealand has tourist destinations nature areas such as Milford Sound, Abel Tasman National Park and the Tongariro Alpine Crossing; while activities such as bungee jumping or whale watching exemplify typical tourist attractions.

Bora Bora

Bora Bora is a small South Pacific island northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia. There are many Bora Bora activities and opportunities to explore the lagoon, the motu, and the ocean. Options include – but are not limited to – fishing, cruises, jet skiing, kiteboarding, paddle boarding, outrigger canoe rides, kayaking, island tours and more.

Paris

Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower calls for a romantic vacation. Located in the heart of Paris, the most romantic city in the world, the Eiffel Tower has become a universal symbol of travel and a popular tourist destination. Paris has the Eiffel Tower, Centre Georges Pompidou, Arc de Triomphe, Musée d’Orsay (Orsay Museum), Musée du Louvre (Louvre Museum), Notre-Dame de Paris, Basilique du Sacré-Cœur, The Musée du Quai Branly, The Champs-Élysées, Les Invalides, the Sainte Chapelle, Disneyland Paris, the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie is the biggest science museum in Europe.

Maldvies

Maldvies is a small archipelagic state in South Asia situated in the Indian Ocean. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India. The Maldvies has a lot of tourist attractions, the water, food, the environment, the people even the breeze. There are over 20 things to do in Maldvies.

Vancouver, Canada

We hope you have your jackets ready for Canda! We do! Vancouver is surrounded by water yet close to the mountains and has world-class art, restaurants and heaps of other attractions to keep you entertained.

Canada

We hope you love the places we suggested and also hope you take us along with you 😊.

Happy Vacation!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!