Vacancy: Top Jobs You Should Apply For Today

Recruitment: Apply For Code for Africa Recruitment 2021
CFA is recruiting to fill the positions below:
1.) Communications Manager
Location: Nigeria
Deadline: 15th December 2021.
2.) Copy Editor
Location: Nigeria
Deadline: 30th November 2021.
3.) Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Location: Nigeria
Deadline: 1st December 2021.
Apply For African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Recruitment 2021
1.) Macroeconomist Local Professional (ECVP)
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Deadline: 16th December 2021.
2.) Social Development Officer
Location: Dakar, Senegal
Deadline: 16th December 2021.
3.) Manager, Water Coordination and Partnerships
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 25th November 2021.
4.) Regional Sector Manager
Location: Yaounde, Republic of Cameroon
Deadline: 9th December 2021.
5.) Financial Sector Investment Analyst
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 8th December 2021.
6.) Documentation Assistant (PSEG.1)
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 7th December 2021.
7.) Senior Agriculture and Rural Development Officer
Location: Freetown, Sierra Leone
Deadline: 7th December 2021.
8.) Principal Country Programme Officer
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire / Cotonou, Benin
Deadline: 4th December 2021.
9.) Protocol Assistant
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 4th December 2021.
10.) Regional Sector Manager, Infrastructure
Location: Tunis, Tunisia
Deadline: 3rd December 2021.
11.) Principal Transport Engineer (PICU)
Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire / Abuja, Nigeria
Deadline: 3rd December 2021.
12.) Senior Investment Officer
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 3rd December 2021.
13.) Principal Power System Engineer
Location: Yaounde, Cameroun
Deadline: 1st December 2021.
14.) Principal Agriculture and Rural Development Officer
Location: Burkina Faso / Liberia
Deadline: 27th November 2021.
15.) Advisor to Vice President (Corporate Services and Human Resources)
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 14th November 2021.
16.) Principal Results Specialist
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 21st November 2021.
17.) Director, Strategy & Operational Policies (SNSP)
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 21st November 2021.
18.) Driver
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 21st November 2021.
19.) Principal Statistician
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 21st November 2021.
20.) Administrative & Finance Officer
Location: COCF Country Office
Deadline: 20th November 2021.
21.) Operations Assistant
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 20th November 2021
22.) Governance Officer
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 19th November 2021.
23.) Principal Governance Expert (Anti-Corruption)
Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
Deadline: 18th November 2021.
Interested applicants should visit this link https://www.afdb.org/en/vacancies to apply.
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Recruitment 2021
1.) Packing Machine Engineer – Golden Pasta
Location: Lagos
2.) Security Assistant
Location: Unspecified
3.) Assistant Manager, Trade Development
Location: Unspecified.
4.) Human Resources Business Partner
Location: Unspecified.
5.) Security Supervisor – Niger Mills
Location: Cross River
6.) Technical Manager
Location: Unspecified.
First Bank Recruitment 2021
1.) Business Development Officer (Guangdong & Shangai)
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 2nd December 2021.
2.) Senior Program Manager (Oracle Fusion)
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 2nd December 2021.
3.) Relationship Manager, Asian Business
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 2nd December 2021.
4.) Analyst, Subsidiaries Network & Infrastructure Support
Location: Lagos
Deadline: Not Specified.
5.) Desk Head, Subsidiaries Channels Support
Location: Lagos
Deadline: Not Specified.
