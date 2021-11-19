Vacancy: Top Jobs You Should Apply For Today

November 19, 2021 119

Are you in need of a job, the one you have always dreamed of? The job which will help you optimize your skills and potentials? Searching for the best vacancy, the best position at the right location can be stressful, well not anymore.

BizWatch Nigeria is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria by posting job vacancies.

Here are top recent jobs you should apply for today

Recruitment: Apply For Code for Africa Recruitment 2021

CFA is recruiting to fill the positions below:

1.) Communications Manager

Location: Nigeria

Deadline: 15th December 2021.

Click here to apply online

2.) Copy Editor

Location: Nigeria

Deadline: 30th November 2021.

Click here to apply online

3.) Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Location: Nigeria

Deadline: 1st December 2021.

Click here to apply online

Apply For African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Recruitment 2021

1.) Macroeconomist Local Professional (ECVP)

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Deadline: 16th December 2021.

2.) Social Development Officer

Location: Dakar, Senegal

Deadline: 16th December 2021.

3.) Manager, Water Coordination and Partnerships

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 25th November 2021.

4.) Regional Sector Manager

Location: Yaounde, Republic of Cameroon

Deadline: 9th December 2021.

5.) Financial Sector Investment Analyst

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 8th December 2021.

6.) Documentation Assistant (PSEG.1)

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 7th December 2021.

7.) Senior Agriculture and Rural Development Officer

Location: Freetown, Sierra Leone

Deadline: 7th December 2021.

8.) Principal Country Programme Officer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire / Cotonou, Benin

Deadline: 4th December 2021.

9.) Protocol Assistant

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 4th December 2021.

10.) Regional Sector Manager, Infrastructure

Location: Tunis, Tunisia

Deadline: 3rd December 2021.

11.) Principal Transport Engineer (PICU)

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire / Abuja, Nigeria

Deadline: 3rd December 2021.

12.) Senior Investment Officer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 3rd December 2021.

13.) Principal Power System Engineer

Location: Yaounde, Cameroun

Deadline: 1st December 2021.

14.) Principal Agriculture and Rural Development Officer

Location: Burkina Faso / Liberia

Deadline: 27th November 2021.

15.) Advisor to Vice President (Corporate Services and Human Resources)

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 14th November 2021.

16.) Principal Results Specialist

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 21st November 2021.

17.) Director, Strategy & Operational Policies (SNSP)

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 21st November 2021.

18.) Driver

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 21st November 2021.

19.) Principal Statistician

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 21st November 2021.

20.) Administrative & Finance Officer

Location: COCF Country Office

Deadline: 20th November 2021.

21.) Operations Assistant

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 20th November 2021

22.) Governance Officer

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 19th November 2021.

23.) Principal Governance Expert (Anti-Corruption)

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Deadline: 18th November 2021.

Interested applicants should visit this link https://www.afdb.org/en/vacancies to apply.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Recruitment 2021

1.) Packing Machine Engineer – Golden Pasta

Location: Lagos

Click here to apply online

2.) Security Assistant

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

3.) Assistant Manager, Trade Development

Location: Unspecified.

Click here to apply online

4.) Human Resources Business Partner

Location: Unspecified.

Click here to apply online

5.) Security Supervisor – Niger Mills

Location: Cross River

Click here to apply online

6.) Technical Manager

Location: Unspecified.

Click here to apply online

First Bank Recruitment 2021

1.) Business Development Officer (Guangdong & Shangai)

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 2nd December 2021.

Click here to apply online

2.) Senior Program Manager (Oracle Fusion)

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 2nd December 2021.

Click here to apply online

3.) Relationship Manager, Asian Business

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 2nd December 2021.

Click here to apply online

4.) Analyst, Subsidiaries Network & Infrastructure Support

Location: Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

Click here to apply online

5.) Desk Head, Subsidiaries Channels Support

Location: Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

Click here to apply online