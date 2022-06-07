Vacancy: Top 7 NERC Jobs You Should Apply For

BizWach Nigeria is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment by posting job opportunities in and out of Nigeria. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently announced recruitment for some positions that we think you should apply for.

Here are top 7 NERC job opportunities that you should apply for today

Analyst I – Human Resources

Job Description

Identifying and working with HRD team to accomplish various HR related issues.

Relating with internal stakeholders where necessary and helping with troubleshooting and any arising staff matters.

Helping with job audits and related matters.

Assisting in providing advice and support to various Divisions in the Commission regarding HR policies, processes, and best practices.

Analysing and presenting data and reports on assigned task, identifying areas of improvement and proffering solutions.

Assisting the HR team in the development and moderation of flexible operating policies, guidelines, and systems to encourage best practices and dynamism within the Commission.

Reviewing and updating HRD data base regarding employee information and related matters.

Assisting in supervising training, workshop and other activities requiring staff gathering and provide feedback on staff performance.

Collating and analysing external HRD related data.

Making submissions and preparing draft letters on specific matters.

Covering meetings and producing minutes.

Any other HR related matter assigned.

Requirements Minimum Qualifications/Skills

First Degree in Human Resources, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Business Administration, Industrial Psychology, or related field required.

Minimum Years of Experience: 4 years.

The following are added advantages:

A Masters Degree in a related field or HR Certification.

Communication, both oral and written.

Analysing and evaluating issues in HR.

Strong interpersonal skills and capable of communicating with individuals at all levels and from various backgrounds.

Researching and reading data and reports.

Analyst I – Consumer Enlightenment and Education

Job Description

Assist in the development of campaign content.

Liaise with other divisions to gather consumer awareness information.

Assist in the development and execution of consumer awareness campaigns and programmes for consumer enlightenment.

Develop initial scripts for fliers that will be eventually produced for the Commission.

Follow up/proofreading campaign productions prior to launch.

Any other assigned duties.

Minimum Qualifications / Skills

First Degree in Economics, Statistics, Business Administration, Social Sciences and Humanities.

Post graduate degree will be an added advantage.

Team player work well under pressure, Self-Starter, Strong Effective verbal, listening and communication skills.

Minimum years of experience: 4 years.

Analyst I, Accounts at Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

Job Description

Assist in Preparation of Budget Perform, reporting, and operational metrics tracking.

Analyze past results, perform variance analysis, identify trends, and make recommendations for improvements.

Work closely with the accounting team to ensure accurate financial reporting.

Evaluate financial performance by comparing and analyzing actual results with plans and forecasts.

Enforce policies and procedures to be adhered to.

Provide analysis of trends and forecasts and recommend actions for optimization.

Recommend actions by analyzing and interpreting data and making comparative analysis; study proposed changes in methods and materials.

Identify and drive process improvements, including the creation of standard and ad-hoc reports, tools, and Excel dashboards.

Increase productivity by developing automated reporting/forecasting tools Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and familiarity with data query/data management tools is extremely required.

Preparation of Tax Remittance Vouchers.

Preparation and Submission of Tax Returns to relevant tax authorities.

Assist in the processing of Tax Clearance Certificates.

Preparation & Submission of Pension schedules to PFAs.

Preparing Payment Schedules for onward upload to Remita platform.

Issue receipts and post them into cash books.

Providing general financial and accounting support.

Any other work may be assigned from time to time by Head Finance & Account.

Minimum Qualifications / Skills

First Degree – Minimum of Second Class upper in Accounting or related fields Posession of ICAN, ACCA, ANAN is Mandatory.

Proficiency in Microsoft Suite Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Accounting Software Solution.

Principal Manager – Legal

Job Description

Reviewing transaction documents filed by applicants in support of their applications with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Reviewing and proffering legal opinions on diverse matters.

Reviewing and advising on power purchase agreements.

Reviewing and advising on project finance arrangements and documentation.

Reviewing and advising on gas supply arrangements.

Provision of legal advice on activities affecting the Commission’s operations.

Development of work plans for the legal unit and allocation of tasks to team members.

Coordination and maintenance of relationships with applicants and other stakeholders.

Coordination and maintenance of relationships with other departments/units in the Commission.

Maintaining records of all applications and ensuring compliance with stipulated timelines for the completion of applications.

Supporting the legal division with other tasks.

Qualification/Skills

Bachelor of Laws, B.L. Advanced degrees like Master of Laws or Masters of Business Administration will be an advantage.

Required skills; Ability to write and communicate excellently in English, a team player, a self-starter that works well under pressure, great levels of empathy and excellent public speaking/presentation skills.

Minimum years of experience: 15 years post call experience with keen focus on corporate commercial law, project financing, corporate finance, infrastructure development, electricity/energy law and constitutional/administrative law.

Senior Manager, System Planning

Job Description

Will report to AGM, Networks.

Reviewing and monitoring the implementation of the Transmission Expansion Plan (TSP).

Reviewing of load forecast and demand projections for short, medium, and long term planning.

Analysis of generation/transmission interface alignment and constraints.

Analysis of transmission/distribution interface alignment and constraints.

Conduct needs assessment to identify relevant transmission projects that form the CAPEX components of the transmission and distribution tariff.

Review of TCN Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Service Level Agreement(SLA) projects.

Develop and implement a monitoring framework for the inspection of transmission and distribution projects.

Track, update the progress, and document the impact of Transmission lines and substation projects.

Track, update the progress, and document the impact of distribution lines and substation projects.

Provide routine and ad-hoc reports and analysis.

Develop presentations and reports.

Carry out any other task assigned by the AGM, Networks.

Minimum Qualifications/Skills

First Degree & Master’s in Electrical Engineering (Bias in Power Systems).

Registration with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is an added advantage.

Minimum years of experience: 12 years

Team player, Works well under Pressure, Self-Starter. Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project & Network simulation tools (NEPLAN, PSS, or Digsilient.

Analyst I – Customer Complaints

Job Description

Collation and evaluation of complaint appeals from Forum Offices.

Analysing Forum office decisions.

Interface with concerned parties (Complainants and Disco liason officers).

Assist in investigating, follow-up and resolution of complaints in accordance with complaints handling timeline.

Record outcomes and disseminate to concerned parties.

Maintain constant contact and follow up with appellants and Discos to ensure effective case resolutions.

Assist in documenting monthly interdivisional Committee on complaints resolution meetings and strategies for resolving complaint issues.

Assist in preparing KPI reports on the performance of Discos in complaints handling.

Any other assigned duties.

Minimum Qualifications/Skills

First Degree in Economics, Statistics, Business Administration, Social Sciences and Humanities.

A postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.

Team players work well under pressure, are self-Starter, strong and effective verbal, and good listening, and communication skills.

Minimum years of experience: 4 years.

Senior Manager – Market Analysis and Competition at NERC

Job Description

Monitor and analyse periodic market reports daily, weekly and monthly, as may be submitted by the Commission’s licensees – TCN, NCC, MO, NBET, DisCos and GenCos.

Monitor and analyse policies impacting the Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM).

Review Licensees’ compliance with the Commercial terms of their License Terms and Obligations.

Prepare draft papers on commercial and economic issues related to the electricity market as may be requested from time to time for the presentation to the Commission and the Government.

Contribute to the presentation of the quarterly report of the NEM and the Annual reports on the state of completion of the market.

Review and analyse requests by Distribution licensees on issues impacting on their compliance to existing regulations and request for derogations on implementing the directives of the Commission.

Undertake studies to assess the effectiveness and appropriateness of regulatory and non-regulatory instruments in achieving policy objectives/directives that may be issued by the government.

Minimum Qualification/Skills

Bachelor’s degree with relevant professional qualifications in any of the following disciplines – Engineering, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Business Management or Administration, Finance or Accountancy – with a minimum of second class upper (2:1) or an equivalent grade.

Holder of a Bachelor’s degree with a second class lower (2:2) in any of the disciplines listed above requires a relevant non-executive Masters degree from a reputable tertiary institution obtained.

B.Sc in any of the fields mentioned with an M.Sc Energy Economics, M.Sc Econometrics, M.A. Economics, M.A. Utility Regulation, M.Sc Economics, LLM Energy Finance, M.Sc Statistics, and M.Sc Computer Science.

Minimum of 12 years experience inclusive of NYSC.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a Tariff setting as well as working and building financial or economic models.

Relevant working experience obtained in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), an academic institution, or a Nigerian or foreign financial, commercial, industrial or regulatory institution with a demonstrable understanding of the electricity sector will be an added advantage.

How to apply

Interested and qualidies persons should visit NERC’s page or follow this link https://nerc.gov.ng/ to apply for any of the jobs on the website.