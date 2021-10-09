Vacancy: Top 7 Jobs To Apply For

October 9, 2021 72

Here are 7 top jobs that you should apply for

Category Analyst – Consumer Electronics – Jumia

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities:

Responsible for production and communication on key insights on your category (best selling products, price points, brands, product specs, etc.) to be used in making high impact decisions.

Supporting the execution of the commercial plan, ensuring Jumia always has for the customer, the right products at the best price, at the right place. Being within our teams, an early adopter, a leading ambassador, and a relentless missionary of Jumia’s strategic commercial orientation.

Owning our inventory monitoring process to ensure best in class inventory management

Understanding all your markets, vendors and customers, bringing valuable insights and convictions to support your data driven commercial recommendations.

Building analysis, flying high and diving deep, to ensure smart reporting on the performance across specific categories, Supporting Commercial planning team to deliver best in class performance steering

Working seamlessly with all departments (Commercial, Marketing, Onsite, Operations…), enabling decision making, problem solving and ensuring laser focus execution.

Support massive and complex commercial operations and project management initiatives, coordinating effectively cross functions initiatives.

Constantly working toward improving and simplifying our tools and process.

Qualification & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree from accredited universities.

2-4 years’ experience in analyzing large data sets to make strategic decisions.

Proficiency in MS Office, Excel (VBA would be a plus)

Proficiency in SQL and Google suite

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and presentation skills

Excellent analytical, numerical and problem-solving skills required

Ability to work to deadlines and targets, can prioritize tasks under pressure

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should click on this link to apply.

Internal Auditor – Business Process & Operations – Jumia

Key Responsibilities

​ Develop a thorough understanding of the business, risks and processes for assigned projects.

Develop a thorough understanding of the business, risks and processes for assigned projects. ​Implement the approved audit plan including any special tasks or projects that may be required.

​Plan and execute audits of operational, compliance and financial processes (with 40 to 60% travel time to emerging countries and Europe in favorable travel conditions).

​Be a key influencer of operational efficiency and well controlled change management.

​Present findings to management and provide practical recommendations for improvement and actively monitor audit related remediation and management action plans.

​Requirements & Experience

​Bachelor/ master’s in business administration, accounting, or finance.

​2-5 years of internal/external audit experience preferably with big 4 practice firm; or risk advisory function.

​Prior experience in an internal controls department and professional qualifications will be a plus (CPA, ACCA, CIA).

​Strong background and experience with audit methodologies and techniques.

​In-depth knowledge of GAAP/IFRS guidelines and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) rules and regulations.

​Practical and creative in suggesting recommendations for improvement to internal control processes, policies and procedures.

​Excellent analytical skills for identifying control issues.

​Excellent writing skills in English (French is a plus) sufficient to prepare audit material.

​Advanced skills in Microsoft office, with emphasis on Excel and PowerPoint.

How to apply for this post

Interested and qualified persons should follow this link.

Last Mile Regional Manager (Port-Harcourt) – Jumia

Key Responsibilities

​ Queue monitoring: Responsible for the monitoring of queues in the delivery chain by tracking movement of packages in the operations management systems to ensure timely and efficient movement of packages.

Queue monitoring: Responsible for the monitoring of queues in the delivery chain by tracking movement of packages in the operations management systems to ensure timely and efficient movement of packages. ​Push back when required on responsible parties in the delivery chain (network, dispatch, reverse logics) to ensure smooth flow of the delivery is carried out within the agreed SLA.

​Track the performance of queues and share daily reports with the relevant stakeholders.

​Perform a deep-dive into delivery analytics to identify trends, challenges, and problem-solve to improve the overall delivery and efficiency of the process and responsible for effecting those changes.

​People Management: Responsible for managing the hub associates, share knowledge to improve skills, identify strong links in the team to ensure they grow to new challenging tasks, and weak links to provide couching and support to upskill the team.

Qualification & Experience

​ A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited University; Degree in Engineering, Operations, Supply Chain

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited University; Degree in Engineering, Operations, Supply Chain ​Excellent understanding of B2C supply chain.

​Minimum 5 years of experience in Order Management processing and analysis.

​Able to process through complex order management systems.

​Good Knowledge of the Logistical Operations in the local market is a plus.

​Must have the ability to work independently and solve problems on orders by partnering with key stakeholders and analyzing the order file to make accurate decisions on execution.

​Able to follow defined processes and relay information to Specialists, Order Management partners as well to make day-to-day order management decisions regarding allocation and delivery of the product.

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons should follow this link to apply for this job.

Junior Sourcing Associate – Jumia

Key Responsibilities

​ Making sure POs are raised and sent to the suppliers in due time with the right quantities.

Making sure POs are raised and sent to the suppliers in due time with the right quantities. ​Following up on stock received, inbounded.

​Contributing to the automation of our replenishment processes (automatic PO, etc).

​Ensuring there is a steady flow between our main warehouse and our dark stores.

​Anticipating the needed supply based on sales history, seasons and upcoming campaigns.

​Monitoring and analyzing current inventory based on key inventory management KPIs.

​Developing action plans in coordination with the sales team to optimize stocks.

Qualifications and Requirements

​ Bachelors degree or equivalent from a reputable Nigerian university.

Bachelors degree or equivalent from a reputable Nigerian university. ​Intermediate/ Advanced Excel. Knowledge of other tools i.e. PBI etc. is an advantage

​Exceptional team working skills and people management.

​Experience working in a fast-paced corporate environment preferably in a consumer goods or retail environment.

​Adequate knowledge of the Online Marketplace and the Ecommerce Industry

How to apply

To apply for this job, qualified persons should follow this link.

Pricing Associate – Phoenix

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Collect vendor as well as dealer prices along with aggregation in pricing database.

Participate monthly in portfolio valuation procedure.

Respond timely to queries moving risk management system and accounting system.

Support various team members with special projects.

Respond to external and internal ad hoc requests.

Support to research, archive and gather information.

Qualifications

Background in Business Administration, Commerce or any related fields

2 – 4 years of relevant experience

Proficiency in MS Office and Excel (SQL would be a plus)

Ability to analyze large data sets to make strategic decisions

How to apply

Click on this link to apply for this job.

Head of Traffic Operations – Jumia

Key Responsibilities

Plan, manage and execute all campaigns of Jumia (Tier 1, weekly campaigns, Super Brand Day, Super Brand Week, etc).

​Establishing a 12 months rolling campaign planning.

​Define campaign concept and plan to drive acquisition, usage and engagement (deals logic, games, animations, user flow etc).

​Supervise Jumia App & Website and ensure an efficient e-merchandising: maintain the site daily, challenge product assortment, catalog structure and navigation, and optimize user experience to maximize conversion and usage as well as ensure outstanding quality of the content.

​Suggest, Implement and try out new IT/technical features following AB test.

You will put in place the engagement roadmap to ensure MAC / YAC growth.

​Supervise Flash Sales : ensure best user experience, quality of deals and high level of traffic (initiatives across channels such as games, product feed, SoMe assets, automated home page widgets etc).

​Manage gamification strategy (shake and win, wheel of fortune, flip and win etc) and ensure test and learn approach.

Build marketing strategy of Jumia Prime across channels (automated PN, SoMe recurrent push, influencers give aways, etc) and ensure its proper execution.

​Define education mechanisms and strong communication plan to support the key value propositions of the service.

​Develop initiatives and campaigns to drive Prime acquisition.

Qualification & Requirements

​Top-tier Engineering school, or top-tier Business school with clear analytical profile

​Excellent communication skills in English, and willingness to be immersed in an very international and entrepreneurial environment

​Sharp, analytical mind and an entrepreneurial spirit

​+8 years experience in marketing or digital marketing.

​Well organized and ability to simultaneously handle multiple projects

​Proficiency in advanced excel

​Level headed and can express ideas in a clear and impactful manner

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons should click on this link to apply for this post.

