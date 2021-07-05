July 5, 2021 150

Chief Operating Officer at a Real Estate Company – HR Leverage Africa

Job Summary

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the company.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for directing internal operations to achieve budgeted results and to preserve the capital funds invested in the company.

Job Responsibilities

To develop and establish operating policies consistent with the CEO broad policies and objectives.

To make sure that all activities and operations are performed in compliance with local, state and federal regulations and laws governing business operations.

To participate in the adoption of short term and long term plans and budget based upon broad organizations goals and objectives and to recommend their adoption to the chief executive officer.

Requirements

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Business or a related area.

MBA will be an added advantage.

7 years and above work experience.

In-depth knowledge of the company’s system.

Problem solving skill.

Good communication skill.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Chief Operating Officer) as the subject of the email.

Human Resources / Admin Officer – Ascentech Services Limited

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Responsibilities

Maintaining physical and digital personnel records like employment contracts and PTO requests.

Forming and maintaining employee records, updating databases internally, such as roaster, attendance and liaison with legal and compliance team.

Preparing and amending where necessary HR documents, i.e. employment contracts and recruitment guides.

Reporting regularly on HR metrics, such as company turnover.

Requirements

BSc in Human Resources or a relevant field.

2 – 4 years experience as an HR Officer / Administrator.

Understanding various HR software systems, like HRMS.

Must have knowledge of logistics, tracking.

Good understanding of labor laws.

Organizational skills and ability to prioritize.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Application Closing Date: 9th August, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Human Resources / Admin Officer) as the subject of the mail.

Transport Coordinator – Ascentech Services Limited

Responsibilities

Planning routes and load scheduling for multi-drop deliveries.

Allocating and recording resources (truck database) and movements on the transport planning system.

Ensuring all partners in the supply chain are working effectively and efficiently to ensure smooth operations.

Communicating effectively with clients and responding to their requirements.

Booking sub-contractors (transport owners) and ensuring they deliver within agreed terms.

Requirements

Knowledge of transport methods, costs and benefits.

Analytical thinking skills.

Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 2 years experience in manufacturing / transport sector.

Ability to work well with others.

Must have a good knowledge of Apapa, Lagos and environs.

Application Closing Date: 9th August, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Transport Coordinator) as the subject of the mail.

Sales and Marketing Manager at EHA Clinics

Location: Abuja or Kano (traveling may be required)

Department: Operations

Job Summary

The Sales and Marketing Manager will be responsible for driving data-driven sales campaigns for products, services, and pharmaceuticals distribution services.

Your goal will be to develop and implement strategic marketing activities, designed to achieve revenue targets and generate conversions to long-term customers and members. You will also prepare distribution/sales agreements for 3rd party products and services.

Key Responsibilities

Meet assigned targets for profitable sales growth for all allocated product lines.

Service existing clients and establish new accounts by planning and marketing activities.

Monitor competition by gathering current marketplace information on new services and products relevant to EHA Clinics’ business.

Develop innovative ways to communicate EHA Clinics’ facilities, products, and services to potential and existing customers.

Work with the Communications and Branding Coordinator to Implement internal and external marketing campaigns.

Liaise with the Communications and Branding coordinator to oversee the design process of EHA Clinic’s publicity materials.

Gather information from customers to understand their needs and detailed requirements.

Maintain contact with the customers and stakeholders constantly to ensure satisfaction and determine their needs.

Ensure that service delivery meets agreed service levels.

Create and maintain a catalog of available services.

Requirement

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or related field.

Minimum 6+ years proven experience in Sales and Marketing and Relationship Manager.

Proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets.

Customer service skills.

Experience tracking relevant KPIs (e.g. customer satisfaction).

How to apply

Qualified and interested persons should follow this link to apply for this job.

Training Program Coordinator at KnowledgeWare Technologies Limited

Job Description

Designs training programmes and materials

Manages training schedules and the facilitators

Liaises with students on programmes and packages

Organizes capacity building for internal staff

Manages both online and virtual training

Coordinates both corporate and external training schedules

Coordinates certifications and online exams

Documents business proposals for bulk training activities

Assesses and reports the effectiveness of training programs to management

Qualifications

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalents in Science or Engineering Fields.

Minimum of 1-year experience as a Training Coordinator.

Application Closing Date: 11th July, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Training Program Coordinator) as the subject of the email.

Assistant Human Resources / Training Manager at Marriott International

Job Summary/Responsibilities

Helps drive company values and philosophy and ensures all training and development activities are strategically linked to the organization’s mission and vision.

Works with property leadership team to identify and address employee and organizational development needs.

Administering Employee Training Programs.

Evaluating Training Programs Effectiveness.

Developing Training Program Plans and Budgets.

Managing Training Budgets.

Requirements

2-year Degree or 4-year BSc from an accredited university in Human Resources, Hotel and Restaurant Management, Hospitality, Business Administration, or related major; 2 years experience in the human resources or related professional area; certified trainer.

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons should follow this link to apply for this post.

Nutritionist at Greenlife Oasis

Responsibilities

Assess patients for a variety of special feeding tubes.

Explain to patients how tubes are inserted.

Teach and support patients to look after their own tubes if they are going home with them.

Teach ward staff how to look after patients with special tubes.

Resolve problems with tubes.

Teach ward staff to carry out screening for malnutrition.

The exact amount of liquid feed needed by patients and the type of liquid feed is normally managed by a dietitian.

Requirements

Interested candidates should possess an OND qualification

1 – 15 years work experience.

Salary: ₦65,000 – ₦80,000 monthly.

Application Closing Date: 1st September, 2021.

How to apply for this job

Interested and qualified persons should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Nutritionist) as the subject of the email.

