Vacancy: Top 7 Jobs To Apply For

Here are 7 jobs you should apply for today

Chief Security Officer at a Multidisciplinary Consulting Firm

A multidisciplinary consulting firm requires the services of a qualified candidate chief security officer.

Location: Ogun

Responsibilities

To manage and supervise the security officers/guards and do periodic training of the guards.

Maintain attendance records for staff and for guards for all shifts and resolve problems that may arise during work and security matters or manning.

Write a daily report to management of the guards/security activities around the facility.

Involve and represent the company on issues relating to security, community and all security/safety-related matters.

Liaise with all relevant security forces and organizations on behalf of the company (i.e police, army, civil defence, etc).

Give details of forest activities and quickly report arrests and report any security threats.

Compile the needs of the guards to the management.

Qualifications and Experience

Graduate with relevant security experience and exposure

Experience: not less than 10 years of security experience of which 5 years should be at a supervisory level position.

Applicants should not be more than 50 years of age.

Application Closing Date: 4th November 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their updated CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Sales Coordinator at a Multidisciplinary Consulting Firm

A multidisciplinary consulting firm requires the services of qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below.

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Present, promote and sell Pepper Sauce using all kinds of sales strategies and methods.

Push products to Shopping malls, Supermarkets, Barbeques shops, Restaurants etc across Lagos State.

Perform cost-benefits and need analysis of existing / potential customers to meet their needs.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.

Must achieve sales targets and outcomes within schedule or time frame.

Coordinate sales effort with team members and sales & marketing department

Coordinate the use of various internet platforms for the purpose of sales and marketing of the products

Responsible for periodic advisement in local business or listing directories and e-commerce platforms.

Coordinate participation in food-related events, shows and exhibitions.

Keep abreast of best practices and hot sauce information/trends in the local and global market.

Generate weekly sales and marketing reports for the use of the management.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidates should possess a B.Sc or HND in a related field.

Proven 5 years work experience as a sales representative/executive position out of which minimum of 3 years experience in FMCG or Food Sector.

Applicants should not be more than 35 years of age.

Application Closing Date: 4th November 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their current CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Copywriter, Oga-Kpata-Kpata

The copywriter will guide the voice of the product marketing to show how Successful Mogul helps entrepreneurs scale their businesses with a clear and focused copy for product marketing videos, social media content, merchandise, digital ads, collateral, landing, and web pages.

Responsibilities

Write world-class copy across multiple mediums on a variety of projects, from small pieces to multichannel campaigns

Supporting our firm’s digital communications work, as it pertains to email, social media, advocacy tool copy, and other forms of online communications.

Managing digital communications client work and deliverables as assigned-include but not limited to: surveys, toolkits, posts in various formats [video, static, carousel, etc.] on all platforms, content calendars, email copy, website copy, action page copy, texting/phone program copy, signature campaign copy, social media copy, landing pages, fundraising pages, etc.

Requirements:

4 – 6 years of relevant professional experience, such as working with a design firm, advertising agency, or internal creative team.

Stellar portfolio of professional copywriting for B2B and/or consumer brands across a variety of media types.

BA in Writing, Advertising or related field -OR- equivalent work experience.

Adept at writing across various media.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build good working relationships.

Experience in writing concepts, consumer campaigns and marketing content preferred All applicants must provide a URL to a portfolio that clearly demonstrates their creative expertise and point of view.

Associate’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications, Digital Communications, Advertising, Political Science, and/or 1 – 2 cycles of political campaign experience.

Strong background in writing/communications.

2 – 5 years of relevant, full-time work experience.

Attraction

Salary: ₦100,000 – ₦150,000 monthly (Negotiable)

Paid Public Holidays

Compensation is based on experience and qualifications.

Application Closing Date: 30th November 2021.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates who have VPNs should send their Applications to: [email protected] using “Copywriter-Oga Kpatakpata” as the subject of the email.

Applications Required

In your email, please attach:

Cover Letter

Resume.

Samples of your work including – advertising creative, Landing page design, Webpage banners, and Social media assets.

An infographic or e-book design would be a plus!

Application Questions

Answer the following application questions:

Do you currently have another job commitment?

Do you have a proven track record of copywriting that drives conversion?

What other writing tools do you recommend to make your job easier?

What other information can you share about you to make us consider you for this job?

Do you have reliable high-speed internet?

Do you have a VPN?

Do you have a dedicated and distraction-free workspace and are able to meet all requirements of this role while working remotely?

Which communication tool(s) do you prefer?

Are you enthusiastically seeking a full-time position, and you are looking forward to growing and dedicating your focus to that position?

Proactively anticipate upcoming challenges and create solutions in advance. Do you plan thoroughly and thoughtfully, but are ready and willing to pivot quickly?

Have experience prioritizing simultaneous projects in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and delivering them on time?

Technical Engineer at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Specialization: Operation & Maintenance

Job Description

Optimizing Energy performance within IBEDC’s network through technical assessment and data analysis.

Responsibilities

Designs and maintains databases of system loads.

Supporting and developing energy management data review process.

Monitoring of energy usage across the franchise and preparing various reports summarizing energy usage.

Establish an improved data recording, collection and analysis system to keep track of energy consumption.

Assists in the provision of information on actual energy usage on feeders to support conceptual project planning and design.

Determine forecasts for energy demand and consumption and perform comparative load analysis.

Monitoring of real-time load allocation on the System Operator portal for load confirmation and execution.

Dispatching of load allocated by the System Operator to the regions.

Carry out fault analysis on 132, 33 & 11kV feeders in order to determine the revenue loss occasioned by the interruption.

Keeps up to date with legislation and environmental standards and makes sure systems and processes comply.

Ensures compliance with NERC regulations and policies.

Requirements

Minimum Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree + Master’s Degree

Required Experience: 7 – 10 years

Application Closing Date: 24th October 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply.

Junior Commercial Project Manager at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

Qualification

Applicants must be graduates in Business or have an equivalent qualification.

Applicants should have some experience and be familiar with the construction industry.

Applicants have good spoken and written English skills.

Applicants should also have good SAP skills and be confident in working with conventional MS Office software.

You love working in a team; you are flexible and have an entrepreneurial approach.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.

Junior Project Manager, Furniture and Interior Design

Location: Abuja

Qualifications

A degree in Engineering in the field of Wood Technology or Interior Design, Wood Technician or have completed a comparable technical training.

Several years of professional experience as a carpenter, especially in the responsible execution in the project business (desirable in the field of interior design or residences).

Strong organizational skills as well as communication skills and experience in leading a project team.

Experience with order processing in the ERP – system (preferably with program Kuhnle Holz) and have user skills in CAD-2D and -3D (preferably AutoCAD, PaletteCAD) and MS Office.

Fluent in written and spoken English.

Willingness to travel internationally rounds off your profile.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should click here to apply online.

Nasarawa State Advisor at the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA)

Location: Nasarawa

Duration of Consultancy: Three months (with the possibility of an extension).

Objective

To conduct a capacity and needs assessment that will inform the implementation of state-led activities aligned with the core areas of the RSSH grant (2021-2023).

To develop an implementation plan, M&E plan for interventions and activities to be implemented under the RSSH 2021-2023 grant.

To develop concept notes on activities to be implemented under the RSSH 2021-2023 grant.

Required Qualifications / Experience

MBBS or Master’s Degree in Public Health, Medical Sciences or Social Sciences or other related fields.

At least 10 years of experience working in the state health system

Experience working on international donor-funded programs (Global Fund preferred) is added advantage.

Experience designing and implementing health systems strengthening interventions

Experience with HIV, TB & Malaria programs

Leadership experience in management of public health programmes and relationship with state government and civil society networks at leadership strategic level.

Strong leadership competencies in both the mobilization of teams on one hand; the design, development and mainstreaming of new processes or procedures, on the other hand.

Experience at organizing and facilitating systems strengthening, capacity development and mentoring processes

Ability to lead and guide strategy development with the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) and Civil Society networks, manage technical implementation of proposed project initiatives, as well as ability to supervise, mentor and coach project and government staff.

Strong analytical and verbal communication skills.

Excellent written and spoken communications skills in English.

Strong skills in using word processing, spreadsheet, database and presentation software (Microsoft Office applications preferred).

Experience using web-based applications (email, browsing, and literature retrieval).

Application Closing Date: 12:00 noon Friday, 22nd October, 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Proposals. The detailed Proposal must be in English Language and submitted in three (3) hard copies each (one original & two copies) of the requested documents and proposal. The documents shall then be enclosed and sealed in one (1) single outer envelope, and clearly marked at the topmost right corner “State Engagement Advisor” and the Name, Address, Email and Phone Number of the Consultant boldly written at the back of the envelope, with acknowledgement to NACA office at:

Attention:

Head Procurement,

National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA),

Ground Floor Room 1.08,

No. 3 Zinguinchor Street, Beside AEDC Office,

Wuse Zone 4,

F.C.T – Abuja.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +234-9-4613726-9 Fax: +234 94613700.