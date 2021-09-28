Vacancy: Top 7 AfDB Jobs To Apply For

September 28, 2021 42

The African Development Bank (AfDB), founded in 1964 is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 81 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries).

Here are top 7 African Development Bank (AfDB) jobs to apply for, the salary is attractive and there are a lot of experiences to get.

Lead Financial Management Policy Officer

Grade: PL2

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Deadline for application: 26-Oct-2021

Function

Under the general supervision of the Director, Fiduciary Services and Inspection, the incumbent will play a leading role in the design of a comprehensive and structured body of financial management policies and procedures applicable to the Bank’s financed projects and programs, including revising the current framework or conceiving additional policies, strategies or guidelines on financial management

Requirements (skills, experience and knowledge):

A minimum of a Master’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Economics or a related discipline and a minimum of a professional Accounting Certification (CPA, CA, ACCA, Expert Comptable). A minimum of eight (8) years of relevant experience, with particular expertise in designing, supporting and implementing financial management operations of which at least three (3) in international financial Institutions. The incumbent shall have a sound knowledge of the African Development Bank’s FM Policy and Procedures or other similar development institution. Experience in supporting private sector operations (banking, auditing, finance, microfinance institutions, agriculture, electricity, water) would be an added advantage. Proven ability to implement country or sector level financial management analytical and capacity building initiatives. An understanding of cross-cutting issues beyond financial management (e.g. procurement, governance, donors’ practices) at sector/country level. Good knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards, International Public Sector Accounting Standards, International Standards on Auditing, International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions. Good knowledge of key aid effectiveness issues especially harmonization of donors’ practices and alignment to borrower’s systems. Communicate and write effectively in French or English, with a good working knowledge of the other language. Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office Suite applications.

How to apply

Applying as a Regular Staff

If you are currently working at the African Development Bank as a regular staff, follow this link to apply for this job position.

Applicants that are not working at AfDB, or a Short Term Staff (STS), a Technical Assistant or a Consultant at the Bank, should click here to apply for the position.

Chief Ethics Officer – Regional and Country Offices, PETH

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Position Grade: PL3

The role of Chief Ethics Officer entails the provision of advice and guidance to Staff and Management on ethical challenges and dilemmas.

Requirements (skills, experience and knowledge):

The candidate at least a Master’s degree in Ethics; Human Resources Management, Organisational Development, Law, Social Sciences, Business Administration, Public Sector Management or related discipline. A minimum of seven (7) years of relevant experience; Experience with other multilateral Financial Institutions and/or other international organizations and/or legal background is an added advantage. Experience in working with ethics, including in international or in large multilateral organizations. Ability to apply business knowledge to the resolution of problems and identifying solutions for the benefit of the client (internal and external) and the Bank. Ability to identify ethics compliance requirements in operations. In-depth knowledge of Bank policies and procedures. Ability to manage multiple, simultaneous and shifting demands, priorities and tight deadlines. Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills and ability to maintain effective partnerships and working relations in a multi-cultural environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity.

How to apply

Applying as a Regular Staff

If you are currently working at the African Development Bank as a regular staff, follow this link to apply for this job position.

Applicants that are not working at AfDB, or a Short Term Staff (STS), a Technical Assistant or a Consultant at the Bank, should click here to apply for the position.

Senior Procurement Operations Officer

Location: Bamako, Mali

Position Grade: PL5

The Senior Procurement Operations Officer is responsible to ensure that the project procurement activities financed by the Bank are compliant with the Bank’s procurement policy. This is done by advising on procurement arrangements and reviewing procurement decisions within the project/program operations cycle from the identification to completion stages.

KEY FUNCTIONS:

Under the supervision and guidance of the Procurement Division Manager, the Senior Procurement Operations Officer will:

Advise/assist the various Sector Divisions involved in the supervision of Borrowers project implementation activities as required by the relevant Presidential Instructions. Advise Borrowers, Suppliers, Consultants, Contractors and other Entrepreneurs on all aspects related to the procurement of goods and services under Bank Group funded projects. Participate in Preparation and Appraisal missions for projects with routine procurement components with a view to assisting Borrowers and Sector Divisions Staff to define the most appropriate modalities for procurement. Prepare the procurement chapter in the Project Appraisal Report. During the project/program preparation cycle missions, assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the procurement capacity at the Executing Agencies and Project Implementation Unit as well as provide advisory technical support to the project/program team on matters of procurement as an input to a new project. Undertake assessment of Country Procurement Systems of Regional Member Countries. Participate in the project/program Launching Mission to assist the project/program team in developing capacity building of the Executing Agency in the area of procurement. Review, provide comments and participate in working group meetings of lending and non-lending activities reports.

Requirements (skills, experience and knowledge):

The candidate should hold at least a Master’s degree in Public/Business Administration, Law, Engineering, Procurement, Economics or related fields. Have a minimum of five (5) years of relevant professional experience in providing procurement support and advice to the preparation and implementation of programs and projects financed by the Bank or any other similar institution in developing countries, having private sector experience will be an added advantage. Proven familiarity with and solid experience in the practice of procurement of goods and works and the acquisition of consultancy services under donor funding conditions, it would be desirable to have knowledge of Bank Procurement policy. Experience in supervising and effectively managing implementation of developments projects and programs. Having private sector experience will be an added advantage. Ability to be flexible, open-minded with integrity, client and results oriented for achieving both Bank’s and Borrowers’ objectives. Effective consulting and advisory skills that enable Sector Staff and Borrowers to build their confidence and skills to deal with procurement issues. Good networking skills and judgment are required while working within teams and when building professional relationships with procurement specialists and sector specialists working in the Region. Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in French, preferably with a working knowledge of the English. Competence with standard MS Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), preferably combined with knowledge and experience of SAP operations.

How to apply

Applying as a Regular Staff

If you are currently working at the African Development Bank as a regular staff, follow this link to apply for this job position.

Applicants that are not working at AfDB, or a Short Term Staff (STS), a Technical Assistant or a Consultant at the Bank, should click here to apply for the position.

Chief Research Economist–Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Position Grade: PL3

The Chief Research Economist–Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting, is responsible for leading research work focusing on macroeconomic issues that are relevant for the Bank’s regional member countries and its operational engagement, including research on the Bank’s High 5 agenda.

Requirements (skills, experience and knowledge):

Hold a minimum of a Master’s degree in Economics, Economic modelling, Macroeconomics; Development Macroeconomics, or any relevant field. A PhD in economics is a strong advantage. Have a minimum of seven (7) years of professional experience in development policy research and analysis with focus on Africa or low-income countries. Working experience in macroeconomic modelling and macroeconomic research is a strong advantage. Strong publications record in reputable peer review journals. Having experience in international financial institutions will be an added advantage. Extensive practical knowledge of advanced econometric methods and ability to handle, process and analyze large time series datasets using packages such as Matlab, R, Stata, and Eviews. Ability to lead the identification of appropriate methods and techniques to conduct cutting edge empirical research and present the results.

How to apply

Applying as a Regular Staff

If you are currently working at the African Development Bank as a regular staff, follow this link to apply for this job position.

Applicants that are not working at AfDB, or a Short Term Staff (STS), a Technical Assistant or a Consultant at the Bank, should click here to apply for the position.

Senior Resource Mobilization and Partnership Officer

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Position Grade: PL5

The Senior Resource Mobilization & Partnerships Officer (PL-5) plays a central role in the department and division. The successful candidate would be directly implicated in mobilizing and deploying the Bank Group’s resources, by contributing to the planning, conceptualization, elaboration and operationalization of key Bank Group key resource mobilization and partnerships directives, processes, programs and projects.

Requirements (skills, experience and knowledge):

The candidate should have at least a Master’s Degree from a recognized/accredited university in either:

Social sciences (Law, Public Policy, International Affairs, Economics, Politics, Diplomacy, etc.),

Economics and Finance (accounting),

Other relevant fields;

Have a minimum of five (5) years of practical work experience, of which at least two to three (2-3) must be related to resource mobilization and/or strategic partnerships preferably within a (i) public financial institution and/or non-profit sector; or (ii) private sector, with a clear and established operational track record in achieving results; Strong grasp and understanding of key trends in international development finance (e.g. climate finance issues, knowledge of ODA approaches and policies of major international donors as part of OECD-DAC, as well as emerging donors; bilateral and multilateral agency fundraising and partnership trends in the short-, medium-, and long-term) and an ability to identify the strategic fit of new partners, products and services in the global marketplace and what these may imply for the Bank Group’s fundraising efforts at any given time; General knowledge of the Bank Group’s shareholders, various financial vehicles and facilities, capitalization ambitions, and volume of its lending activities; Determined and client oriented problem solver, willing to be flexible and use innovation & creativity in the face of challenges; Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in English and/or French, preferably with a working knowledge of the other language; Ability to demonstrate cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity and adaptability Competence in the use of standard software (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint); knowledge of SAP and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software a plus.

How to apply

Applying as a Regular Staff

If you are currently working at the African Development Bank as a regular staff, follow this link to apply for this job position.

Applicants that are not working at AfDB, or a Short Term Staff (STS), a Technical Assistant or a Consultant at the Bank, should click here to apply for the position.

Regional Procurement Coordinator

Location: Nairobi, Kenya and Pretoria, South Africa

Position Grade: PL3

The Regional Procurement Coordinator should ensure that the project procurement activities financed by the Bank in his/her region done by Procurement Specialists are compliant with the Bank’s Procurement Policy.

KEY FUNCTIONS:

Under the supervision and guidance of the Division Manager Procurement, the Regional Procurement Coordinator will, in his/her duty station:

Ensure consistent, uniform and predictable application of the Policy within the region and provide corrective actions as appropriate;

Review procurement policy deviations and provide clearance for inclusion in Project Appraisal Reports (PARs) for subsequent Board approval with clearance of the manager as needed;

Review all cases involving the use of Third-Party procurement methods and procedures and provide clearance for inclusion of those methods and procedures in the PAR for Board approval with clearance of the manager as needed;

Review and clear procurement diagnostic assessments reports (BPAR, Sector Market Assessments) for approval by the Manager and Director of SNFI, assist Regional member countries for their procurement reforms and mobilize financial resources for this assistance.

Requirements (skills, experience and knowledge):

Hold at least a Master’s degree in Engineering, Public/Business Administration, Law, Procurement, Economics or related fields

A minimum of seven (7) years of relevant professional experience in providing procurement support and advice to the preparation and implementation of programs and projects financed by the Bank or any other similar institution in developing countries, having private sector experience will be an added advantage

Proven familiarity with and solid experience in the practice of procurement of goods and works and the acquisition of consultancy services under donor funding conditions, it would be desirable to have knowledge of Bank Procurement policy

Experience in supervising and effectively managing implementation of developments projects and programs

Ability to be flexible, open-minded with integrity, client and results-oriented for achieving both Bank’s and Borrowers’ objectives

Effective consulting and advisory skills that enable Sector Staff and Borrowers to build their confidence and skills to deal with procurement issues

How to apply

Applying as a Regular Staff

If you are currently working at the African Development Bank as a regular staff, follow this link to apply for this job position.

Applicants that are not working at AfDB, or a Short Term Staff (STS), a Technical Assistant or a Consultant at the Bank, should click here to apply for the position.

Senior Transaction Officer

Location: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Position Grade: PL5

The Senior Transaction Officer is responsible for providing support to the transaction workstream team in originating, Structuring, tracking, and advancing the AIF portfolio deals by ensuring good Quality at Entry (QuE) Sheet, and also support and advise on the technical, legal, financial onboarding documentation for efficient investment facilitation.

KEY FUNCTIONS:

Under the direct supervision of the Manager, Transaction Workstream, the Senior Transaction Officer will perform the following:

Participate in financial due diligence on new products/programmes, conducted by the AIF;

Provide advisory, restructuring and operational transaction services;

Structure opinion drafts, present proposed solutions for investments under consideration, clarify the pros and cons of diverse structuring options;

Coordinate, through written opinions, the drafting and review of finance and project documentation;

Lead origination support on equity and debt investment operations of private sector and public-private projects, primarily at origination level but also throughout the project cycle;

Requirements (skills, experience and knowledge):

Hold at least a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Banking or related areas;

Have a minimum of five (5) years of relevant working experience, in the field of development financing, financial services, resource mobilization, project finance. Experience working in developing/emerging market economies;

Experience working in the Financial sector in Africa and/or specialized experience in similar organization/s would be considered an advantage;

Professional qualifications such as CFA, FRM, CPA, CA and CMA would be highly regarded

Prior experience in appraising recourse and non-recourse project finance and corporate loan in the infrastructure, industrial, manufacturing, agribusiness and services sector is necessary;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and/or French, and preferably with a working knowledge of the other language, fluency in Portuguese is an added advantage.

How to apply

Applying as a Regular Staff

If you are currently working at the African Development Bank as a regular staff, follow this link to apply for this job position.

Applicants that are not working at AfDB, or a Short Term Staff (STS), a Technical Assistant or a Consultant at the Bank, should click here to apply for the position.