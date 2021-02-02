Vacancy: 7 Shell Petroleum Development Company Jobs You Should Apply For

February 2, 2021 31

BizWatch Nigeria, one of the leading online news and business website is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment, especially in Nigeria. Today, BizWatch Nigeria has compiled for you 7 job vacancies in Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that you should apply for.

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is the pioneer and leader of the petroleum industry in Nigeria. SPDC invests heavily in their employees, which is reflected in our industry-leading development programme.

PLEASE NOTE: Do not apply for more than one of the advertised roles. Kindly apply for only one role that best suits your qualification and experience via www.shell.com/careers or www.shell.com.ng.careers. Submitting more than one application will lead to automatic disqualification of all your applications.

7 Job Vacancies At Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

Maintenance Scheduler Lead at Shell Nigeria Business Operations (SNBO)

The Work Scheduler coordinates the scheduling of planned workload of each discipline within the SNBO Organization. The Scheduler will also ensure the timely availability of materials, services and logistics to close-out planned activities, having work done at the right time by the right people.

The job location for this role applies to Port Harcourt and Lagos.

Qualification

Here are some of the qualifications that an ideal Candidate should have;

University Degree in any relevant discipline with a minimum of 3 to 10 years of work experience in Operations & Maintenance/Production Operations/Engineering jobs in Oil & Gas/ Petrochemicals or any equivalent Industries which includes a minimum of 3 to 5 years in a Work Preparation/Work Scheduler capacity. (HND Degree holders with relevant experience will be considered).

Sound understanding of the production/operations & maintenance processes.

Experience in leading teams in a virtual environment.

A track record in building and sustaining team.

How To Apply For This Job

To apply for the role of Maintenance Scheduler Lead at Shell Nigeria Business Operations (SNBO) click here.

Application Closing Date: 15th February, 2021.

Production Work Preparers at Shell Nigeria Business Operations (SNBO)

The role of the Senior Team Manager is to coordinate the day to day working of each discipline within the SNBO Organization. The Maintenance Work Preparer role is critical to the effective productivity of the maintenance delivery team.

The role will also ensure all maintenance/ operational activities are professionally and adequately planned and prepared for execution with the necessary procedures, documents, drawings, protocols in place as well as the timely supply of materials, services and logistics.

Job location: Lagos State.

Qualifications (Education & Experience)

Ideal Candidates should have:

University Degree in any relevant discipline with a minimum of 3 to 10 years of work experience in Operations & Maintenance/Production Operations/Engineering jobs in Oil & Gas/ Petrochemicals or any equivalent Industries. This should include a minimum of 3 to \5 years’ experience in performing/executing Maintenance activities in a Work Preparation/work Scheduler capacity (Candidates with HND with suitable work experience will also be considered). Strong Skill in the equipment’s in his/her discipline e.g. Turbines, Generators, Pumps, Switch Gears, Transmitters, Export Pumps etc.

Sound understanding of the production/operations & maintenance processes.

Experience in leading teams in a virtual environment

Experience in implementing change & continuous improvement projects.

Experience in SAP Plant Maintenance (SAP-PM), as well as strong experience with MS Office (PowerPoint, Excel and others), is desirable

Able to demonstrate in-depth technical knowledge & required skillsets for the role.

Able to proactively manage stakeholder expectations

Solid experience in Project management & Team Performance Management.

How to apply

Interested applicants should click here to apply.

Tanker Programmer at Shell Nigeria Business Operations (SNBO)

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Type: Full time

Deadline For Application: February 15, 2021

Job Duties:

Supports Corporate Crude Oil Shipping & Export activities of Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN). The position will provide support on Tanker planning activities to develop and ensure safe execution of monthly crude oil offtake programmes from Shell-operated loading terminals (BONNY, FORCADOS, SEA EAGLE & BONGA) and 3rd party terminals with SCIN equity participation (BRASS, & ERHA FPSO). BONNY and FORCADOS Terminals also manages the processing and export of crude belonging to Third Party Injectors (“TPI’s”).

Requirements

Qualifications: First degree/HND in any field.

Essential: Minimum of three (3) years work experience in EP/Upstream environment. Awareness of Production activities.

Demonstrated ability to effectively process significant levels of detailed information.

Proficiency in MS Excel.

How to apply

Click here to apply for this role.

Information and Digital Technology Analyst at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

Job Purpose:

Provide world class Information and Digital Technology (IDT) capabilities and operational services to Shell Companies in Nigeria leveraging top quartile technical tools, platforms and skills.

The role will be part of Information and Digital team aimed at ensuring that business users across Shell maximize the return on investment in data, information, applications and infrastructure. Ultimately business users would leverage access to Information and Digital solutions to make quality and timely decisions so that Shell can provide more and cleaner energy, profitably and ethically.

Requirements

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in any Applied Science – IT, Engineering, Library science, Computer Science or related field.

Essential

3-12 years of corporate IT experience in any of the following areas: Consultancy, Business Analysis, Data/Information Management, Project Management (Infrastructure or Application), Application Support Services, digitalization or Software Engineering, Data and Analytics, End-user computing and Library and Archiving.

How to apply for this job

Interested applicants should follow this link to apply.

Cargo Claims Analyst at Shell Nigeria Business Operations (SNBO)

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full time

Deadline: 15th February, 2021.

Job Description

Supports Corporate Crude Oil Shipping & Export activities of Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN).

The position will provide a professional cargo claims service to the Business through prevention and efficient processing of claims related to exports from Shell operated loading terminals (BONNY, FORCADOS, SEA EAGLE & BONGA) and 3rd party terminals with SCIN equity participation (BRASS, & ERHA FPSO).

Requirements

Qualifications:

First degree/HND in any field.

Essential:

Minimum of three (3) years work experience in EP/Upstream environment. Awareness of Production activities

Demonstrated ability to effectively process significant levels of detailed information

Proficiency in MS Excel

How to apply

Interested applicants should follow this link.

Finance and Pensions Professionals at Shell Nigeria Business Operations (SNBO)

Finance Advisors serve as the face of Finance for opportunities or challenges prioritized based on value and risk across Shell Companies in Nigeria.

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full time

Application Closing Date: 15th February, 2021.

Requirements:

Degree in Insurance or related discipline

Professional Accounting Qualification such as ACA, ACCA, CIMA

3 years to 12+ years post-graduation work experience in accounting or Finance Advisor roles

How to apply for this role

To apply for the role of Finance and Pensions Professionals at Shell Nigeria Business Operations interested and qualified candidates should click here.

Supply Chain (Contracting & Procurement) Professionals at Shell Nigeria Business Operations (SNBO)

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full time

Experience level: Experienced Professionals

Deadline: 15th February, 2021.

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any Applied Science – IT, Engineering, Library science, Computer Science or related field.

Essential: 2-7 years of Supply Chain (Contract & Procurement) / Logistics experience in any of the following areas: Procurement, Contracting, Materials Management, Vendor Management, System Enablement, Clearing & Forwarding.

How to apply

Interested and qualified applicants should click this ink to apply.

