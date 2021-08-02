Vacancy: 7 Jobs To Apply For Today

To celebrate this new month and a new week, BizWatch Nigeria has top 7 job vacancies that you should apply for today, Monday 2th, August 2021.
Here are 2021 top 7 job vacancies you should apply for
Renmoney Career Starter Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2021
About the Program
12 months of rotational experience
Onsite in Lagos with remote days
Full-time employment for successful candidates
Requirements
2:1 from any University
Completed NYSC in 2020 or 2021.
Salary: ₦90,000
Application Closing Date: Not specified.
How to apply for this job
Interested and qualified persons can apply for this position by clicking here.
Fan Milk Plc Graduate Trainee Programme 2021
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Type: Full-time · Entry level
Requirements
HND / Bachelor’s / Master’s Degree from a reputable university
Graduated not earlier than 2018
Must have completed the NYSC programme.
Application Closing Date: 14th August 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons can apply for this job vacancy online by following this link.
Polaris Bank Limited Nationwide Entry Level Recruitment 2021
Shortlist Criteria
A university degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower or HND (Distinction) from an accredited institution.
Completed the mandatory NYSC scheme and awarded a certificate at the end of the scheme.
25 years or younger by December 31, 2021 (National Population Commission Birth Certificate required. Declaration of age not acceptable.)
Minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English in O’levels (WAEC/NECO) in not more than one (1) sitting
Willing and ready to work in any part of the country.
Application Closing Date: 5th August 2021.
Test Date: 14th August 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should apply for this post by following this link.
Procedure for application
Click on the “Register” tab at the top of the screen to create an account.
Proceed to your email box to activate your account.
Login with your registered email and password.
Required documents
Personal Information
Additional Information
Passport Photo
Education Qualifications
Employment History
Certifications
Documents
Graduate Architect (Intern) at Turahfrique Interiors Limited
Job Title: Architect (Intern)
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Employment Type: NYSC
Job
2021 Corps Member in Lagos looking for a PPA.
A team player who is hardworking and willing to learn and grow.
Requirements
Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture
0 – 1 year of work experience.
Must be a Youth Corper.
Lives in Ikeja environs (preferred).
Application Closing Date: 12th August 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Graduate Architect (Intern) as the subject of the mail.
Graduate ATM Custodian (Lagos Mainland) at Stanbic IBTC Bank
Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities
Asset Custodianship.
Monitoring of cash holdings.
ATM Up-time
Reports.
Preferred Qualification and Experience
Minimum 2.2 from any University.
1-3 years experience.
Application Closing Date: Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should follow this link to apply for this job post.
Graduate Analyst Trainee at Ciuci Consulting Limited
Location: Asaba, Delta
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
As part of our commitment to developing world-class talent, we over the past 14 years run an in-house capacity-building program for entry-level analysts – the Analyst Training Program (ATP).
ATP is a 6-month program that equips participants with the required skills, knowledge, and exposure to become exceptional analysts.
Requirements
A good Undergraduate Degree from a reputable university
A relevant post-graduate degree is an added advantage
0 – 2 years post NYSC experience
Excellent verbal & written communication skills
Reasonable research, analytical and problem-solving skills
Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Suite
Willingness to relocate to Asaba, Delta State.
Application Closing Date: 4th August, 2021.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should follow this link to apply online.
Auditor at Imagine Global Solutions Limited
Job Objectives
The functions include monitoring and measuring the operational efficiency of the organization by detecting and eliminating fraud and ensuring compliance with the bank’s regulations, policies, and procedures.
Qualifications
Must be a Chartered Accountant
Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance
Maximum of 3 years proven working experience as Internal Auditor
Proven knowledge of auditing standards and procedures, laws, rules, and regulations
High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills
Sound independent judgment.
Application Closing Date: 20th August 2021.
How to Apply
Interested & qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title (Auditor at Imagine Global Solutions Limited) and Location (Lekki) as the subject of the mail.
