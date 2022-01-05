fbpx

Uzodinma Fails to Name Sponsors of Insecurity in Imo State

January 5, 2022079
Hope Uzodinma, Imo State’s Governor has made a U-turn and failed to name the sponsors of attacks in the state contrary to a pledge he made.

The Imo State Governor while speaking during the Imo stakeholders meeting at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday, recalled that he vowed to name the sponsors of insecurity in the state.

Uzodinma, however, craved the indulgence of the people that he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.

According to Uzodinma, many of the persons carrying out attacks in the state have been arrested.

“You will recall that a few weeks ago, I assured you that my administration will name those behind the insecurity in the state during this stakeholders meeting,” the governor said.

“I want to tell you that after that statement, the whole issue has been politicised, social media took over the space, conventional media did not help matters and I don’t want to spoil the good works that security agencies are doing already.

“I want to crave your indulgence to let us allow the security agencies to finish their investigation, arrest those that are responsible and charge them to court.”

Speaking further, Uzodinma reiterated again that the security breaches experienced in the state is politically motivated based on intelligence and security information at the disposal of the state government.

He explained that his stance on this is based on confessional statements and substantial evidence provided by the criminals and cannibals recently arrested by security operatives.

This is even as he pledged that his government will not allow anyone or group to hold the state hostage, as the state government will allow the relevant law enforcement agencies to do the needful.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

