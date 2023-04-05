Utomi To Chair ‘For Love Of Country’ Nation-Building Conference

Renowned Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, has been selected to chair this year’s edition of ‘For Love of Country (FLOC) Symposium’, scheduled to take place in Lagos on April 24th, 2023.

The FLOC Symposium is a platform that seeks to encourage discussions on nation-building in Nigeria with the aim of generating actionable steps towards the country’s growth and prosperity.

With this year’s theme focused on “Our Human Capital: Equip, Engage and Involve,” the symposium provides a vital avenue for key stakeholders to deliberate and offer solutions to pressing issues affecting Nigeria’s development.

The one-day event will feature keynote addresses from renowned speakers, including Dr. Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, a global leader in economic development, governance, and education.

Other notable panelists include of the MD/CEO, Fifth Gear Plus, Niyi Adesanya; Nigerian political scientist and public administrator, Tunji Olaopa; Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Human Resources professional, Adetoun Ogwo.

They will share their thoughts on the theme and providing insights into how to equip, engage and involve citizens in the nation-building process.

Speaking about the event, Atinuke Odjenima, Convener, the FLOC Symposium, expressed his excitement about the discussions that would take place.

She said, “The FLOC Symposium is a platform for citizens to come together and engage in conversations that will shape the future of Nigeria. We are optimistic that the discussions at this year’s edition will provide actionable steps towards the rapid development of our country.”

The FLOC Symposium seeks to equip citizens with the right orientation to take proactive steps towards nation-building and to encourage developmental conversations and re-orientation among citizens, ultimately generating actionable steps that will catalyze Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.

“The symposium will also draw attention to priorities that will ensure sustainable economic growth, prioritize investments in human capital, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy, health, ICTs, and transportation, and improving access to quality education and healthcare services to ensure that its citizens have the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in the global economy”, she explained.