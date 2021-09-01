fbpx

UTME: No More Cut-Off Marks – JAMB Decides

September 1, 20210135
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded that it would be eliminating the age-old cut-off mark system.

Institutions will now be allowed to set their minimum admission benchmark, the board said on Tuesday at its virtual policy meeting.

JAMB’s Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede said that universities such as the University of Maiduguri, Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, University of Lagos, Pan Atlantic University, Covenant University, Bayero University, and Lagos State University (LASU), had set their cut-off marks at 150, 140, 200, 210, 190, 180, and 190 respectively.

Institutions were given the date of October 29, 2021, as the deadline for the closure of amendments for the 2021 admissions.

Stakeholders agreed that applications for programmes including Ordinary National Diploma (OND), National Certificate in Education (NCE), among others, must be processed through the JAMB platform.

Oloyede noted that candidates who sit for the exams must upload their documents through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), on the recommendation of the institution.

Exempted from sitting for JAMB are prison inmates, foreign candidates and visually impaired candidates.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said that “I am enthused that the last examination recorded the lowest cases of examination irregularities in the history of the Board because those who will normally have exploited the weak links through biometrics infractions had been effectively check-mated with the introduction of NIN by JAMB.

“It is gratifying that the WAEC has decided to follow the path of using NIN to curb examination malpractices. The Ministry is presently considering other ways of using the NIN to uncover some other admission irregularities and all perpetrators including their collaborators in the institutions would be made to face the consequences.

“It is saddening that despite the clear directives at previous policy meetings some institutions still illegally admitted candidates outside CAPS. I consider such act as a direct affront on the system and appropriate sanctions shall be applied on those found to have been in such disruptive act.

“Similarly, any institution that issued admission letter to candidates outside CAPS will be punished for such gross indiscipline and fraud.

“The consequence of admissions conducted outside of CAPS is grievous. It subjects the candidates to gloom future as nemesis of illegal admission awaits them at the completion of study when it will be impossible to take full advantage of the acquired certificates.

“As a demonstration of our resolve, I have directed JAMB to bring forward for appropriate sanctions, the list of all institutions involved in the violation of the directive of government which was was personally conveyed by me at the 2018 policy meeting in Gbongan, Osun State.”

