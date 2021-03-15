fbpx
UTME 2021: JAMB Set To Begin Sale Of Forms

UTME: JAMB Set To Roll Out Sale Of 2021 Form

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed that it has concluded all arrangements to roll out the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

JAMB on Monday stated that the dates for the sale of the documents, the conduct of mock examination, and the UTME will be announced latest on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.

UTME 2021 Examination Update

“Unlike what was obtainable in previous years, this year’s exercise is peculiar owing to a series of disruptions to virtually all aspects of public life occasioned by the COVID -19 pandemic.

“It is with this extant reality in mind that the delay is being experienced with the Board embarking on a series of strategic adjustments aimed at ensuring that academic activities are not unduly impacted.

JAMB form is not yet for sale

“The public is to note that the 2021 UTME and DE application documents are not yet on sale. Anybody advertising anything to the contrary is a fraudster.

“To this end, the Board has arrested one Okogua Ambrose who had collected money from candidates in the name of registering them for the 2021/22 UTME/DE Registration Exercise which is yet to commence.

“It is to be noted that Okogua is a serial offender who was arrested last year for extorting money from candidates for a process for which he had no authorization to execute. His rearrest is a demonstration of the fact that if infractors are not adequately punished they will go back to perpetrate the same crime.

“The Board would want to call on all lovers of education to support its drive towards ensuring that the few bad eggs in the society who are bent on destroying the very root of our developmental aspirations as a nation are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Once again, the Board would do the needful to ensure that the relevant agencies prosecute Okogua and it is hoped that he would not escape the long arm of the law this time around,” JAMB concluded.

