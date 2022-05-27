fbpx

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

UTME 2022: JAMB Withholds 69 Results

May 27, 20220115
The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said on Thursday it has so far withheld 69 results of candidates who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board also noted that it would further screen 27,105 results

This was made known via Twitter, JAMB revealed that 1,761,338 candidates registered for the 2022 UTME.

It also noted that only 1,671,203 results out of the 1,707,626 candidates who sat for the examinations were released.

Furthermore, the statistics indicated that 27,105 results would be subjected to further screening.

The board said 69 results were withheld while 1,783 candidates are to be rescheduled to write as a result of biometric challenges.

The examination board also noted that it would subsequently adopt the use of laptops for examinations.

“For effective delivery of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination at the various CBT centres nationwide, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has concluded plans to phase out the use of zero thin-client computers from the conduct of its UTME.

“Hence, the major drawback against a zero thin-client configuration is that once the memory of the server is exhausted, or if there is any network disruption, all connected users are simultaneously affected, thereby impacting multiple candidates at once in the centre.

“This policy direction is one of the measures being contemplated to address the issue of examination disruptions holistically. Consequently, the board, in consideration of the immense benefits to candidates and centres alike, is requesting its partnering centres to begin to plan for obtaining mini PCs that are cheap to procure, easy to operate, and more efficient in power consumption.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

