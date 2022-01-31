UTME 2022: Examination Date, Registration Form Fee & Deadline

January 31, 2022 22

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry (UTME/DE) registration will commence on February 12 and last until March 19, 2022.

The JAMB UTME exams will hold from the 20th to 30th April 2022, National Identity Card registration is a mandatory requirement for people that want to register for JAMB and the closing date for the 2022 JAMB online registration is 19th of March, 2022.

How to register for JAMB 2022/2023

Get a valid e-mail account: The first basic step to kick start the 2022/2023 Jamb registration, is to get a valid e-mail address. Either Gmail or yahoo mail. This is to enable you to send or receive information from Jamb about the exam.

Get your NIN: The National Identification Number is compulsory for any candidate that wants to register for the 2022 UTME.

Create Jamb profile: It is compulsory to register your Jamb profile before you buy the 2022 registration form. Jamb profile is very important as no candidate can register for Jamb if he/she does not first create a JAMB profile. Apart from Jamb registration, you will also need the Jamb profile to check your result online, check admission status, print admission letters, etc.

Check Jamb iBass

According to Jamb, before you register for the UTME exam this year, you need to check if you are eligible. Check the JAMB website for more info.

The JAMB registration fee of Four Thousand Seven Hundred Naira (N4,700) is broken down as follows;

Breakdown of JAMB Fee for 2022: JAMB ePIN (JAMB form) is three thousand five hundred Naira (N3,500), the Registration fee is (Charges fee at CBT centers) is seven hundred Naira (N700), The fee payable for the recommended Novel is five hundred Naira (N500). Additional seven hundred Naira (N700) for candidates that wish to take part in the JAMB mock exam.