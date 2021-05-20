fbpx
EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

UTME 2021: “Reprint Your Mock Notification Slips” – JAMB

May 20, 2021061
Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the new 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock notification slips for candidates who indicated interest to sit for optional mock examinations are ready for printing.

This, according to the board, is consequent on the change of date for the mock exercise earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021, and now to hold Thursday, June 3, 2021.

According to a statement by Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson for JAMB, the board said it was imperative to reprint as the new slip will have a new date.

“Candidates who had registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination are to REPRINT their mock notification slips”.

“The optional mock notification slips can be printed from anywhere that candidates find convenient provided they have internet access.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on e-facility and print their slips. The slip contains the candidates’ details such as registration number and, most importantly, the centre at which they are to sit the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

“Candidates need to print their slips and study the contents to know the location of their centres as some candidates do not read the instructions on their slips only for them to be looking for the name of their examination town instead of their examination centre on the day of the exercise”, the statement read.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

