January 12, 2021 23

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, January 12, 2020, on Bizwatch Nigeria.

JAMB 2021: How To Register For UTME, Record Success

Are you searching for updates on JAMB UTME 2021; how to register, how to register, and most importantly; how to write JAMB and get high scores? Well, search no more because we are going to tell you how to achieve it.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is conducted once every year in the various states in Nigeria. The JAMB body oversees the examination and ensures the integrity is upheld. Read More…

JAMB Reopens Admission Portal

The portal for 2020/2021 admissions into tertiary institutions has been opened, this was announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The board stated that reopening the portal allows institutions to upload details of shortlisted entrants for the 2020/21 admissions. Read More…

UTME 2021: JAMB Gives Update On Form Sales, Registration

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board JAMB has urged the publics to ignore rumour regarding the sale of UTME 2021 examination form.

According to the board, it it has yet to begin the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination forms. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest JAMB news updates and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.