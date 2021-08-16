fbpx

UTME 2021: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Mon. 16th August

August 16, 2021
JAMB To Set Minimum Admission Standards Across Tertiary Institutions

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news headlines for today, August 16, 2021, on Bizwatch Nigeria.

JAMB, VCs To Decide On UTME Cut-Off Marks August 31

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions are set to meet on August 31 to decide on the minimum cut-off mark for 2021/2022 admissions.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it would “take a stand” on what is the acceptable minimum admissions standards across all tertiary institutions in the country.

JAMB: Mop-Up UTME Exam For 18,000 Candidates To Hold In August

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there will be a Mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled for 6 August 2021.

JAMB: Candidate’s Result Withdrawn Over ‘Fraudulent Act’

Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, who sat for the recently conducted 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has had his result withdrawn by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) after evidence of impersonation was found.

Ex-JAMB Registrar, Adedibu Ojerinde Remanded In Custody, Bail Hearing Fixed For Thursday

A former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Adedibu Ojerinde, has been remanded in prison custody following an order issued by an Abuja federal high court in Abuja.

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

