UTME 2021: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Mon. 16th August

JAMB, VCs To Decide On UTME Cut-Off Marks August 31

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions are set to meet on August 31 to decide on the minimum cut-off mark for 2021/2022 admissions.

JAMB To Set Minimum Admission Standards Across Tertiary Institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it would “take a stand” on what is the acceptable minimum admissions standards across all tertiary institutions in the country.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there will be a Mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled for 6 August 2021.

Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, who sat for the recently conducted 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has had his result withdrawn by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) after evidence of impersonation was found.

Ex-JAMB Registrar, Adedibu Ojerinde Remanded In Custody, Bail Hearing Fixed For Thursday

A former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Adedibu Ojerinde, has been remanded in prison custody following an order issued by an Abuja federal high court in Abuja.