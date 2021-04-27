April 27, 2021 144



A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news headlines for today, April 27, 2021, on Bizwatch Nigeria.

JAMB Fixes May 20 For Mock Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Thursday, 20th of May, 2021 for this year’s mock examination which was earlier billed to hold on Saturday, April, 30th.

“This change of date is owing to some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes,” the examination body said in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin. Read More…

JAMB To Introduce USSD Code For UTME Registration Process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the board will introduce the use of USSD code as an option to the SMS process of generating a profile code for registration.

According to NAN, Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB’s registrar, broke the news during a briefing at the board’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday. Read More…

JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that only candidates with ATM cards will be allowed into its Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

This was disclosed to journalists by the board’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, in Abuja. Read More…

JAMB Registration 2021: See All Accredited Centres For 2021 UTME Registration for Lagos, Other State

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but halted the registration process days ago.

According to the JAMB’s head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Fabian Benjamin, the registration was halted because of some unforeseen circumstances such as havinf NIN integration for the registration process. Read More…

JAMB Says Unlicensed Use Of Its Logo, Name By Will Attract Prosecution

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has drawn attention to the "unwholesome" use of its logo and name, describing it as a criminal offence. Read More…

NIN For JAMB Will Check Exam Malpractice

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a mandatory prerequisite for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, was primarily to checkmate examination malpractices and aid national security. Read More…

JAMB: UTME To Hold June 5

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed June 5 for the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. Read More…

ICPC Arrests Ex-JAMB Register For Alleged Misappropriation Of ₦900 million

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) reveals that it has arrested Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for alleged misappropriation of ₦900 million.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by Azuka Ogugua, ICPC’s Spokesperson, the former JAMB Boss was arrested on March 15, 2021, in Abuja. Read More…

UTME 2021: JAMB Set To Begin Sale Of Forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed that it has concluded all arrangements to roll out the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

JAMB on Monday stated that the dates for the sale of the documents, the conduct of mock examination, and the UTME will be announced latest on Wednesday, 24th March 2021. Read More…