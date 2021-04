Latest JAMB News Headlines For Today

April 15, 2021 96

JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that only candidates with ATM cards will be allowed into its Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

This was disclosed to journalists by the board's Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

JAMB Registration 2021: See All Accredited Centres For 2021 UTME Registration for Lagos, Other State

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but halted the registration process days ago.

According to the JAMB's head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Fabian Benjamin, the registration was halted because of some unforeseen circumstances such as havinf NIN integration for the registration process.

JAMB Says Unlicensed Use Of Its Logo, Name By Will Attract Prosecution

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has drawn attention to the "unwholesome" use of its logo and name, describing it as a criminal offence.

NIN For JAMB Will Check Exam Malpractice

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a mandatory prerequisite for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, was primarily to checkmate examination malpractices and aid national security.

JAMB: UTME To Hold June 5

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed June 5 for the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

ICPC Arrests Ex-JAMB Register For Alleged Misappropriation Of ₦900 million

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) reveals that it has arrested Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for alleged misappropriation of ₦900 million.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by Azuka Ogugua, ICPC's Spokesperson, the former JAMB Boss was arrested on March 15, 2021, in Abuja.

UTME 2021: JAMB Set To Begin Sale Of Forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed that it has concluded all arrangements to roll out the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

JAMB on Monday stated that the dates for the sale of the documents, the conduct of mock examination, and the UTME will be announced latest on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.

JAMB Form 2021/2022 Sale Begins Next Week, How To Buy, Register

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that forms for the 2021/2022 session will be sold from next week.

It stated this in a statement, directing all public institutions to complete admissions before May 15, 2021.

Here Are JAMB Subject Combinations For 2021 UTME Candidates

As prospective candidates await the release of application forms for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), here are the subject combinations for the exam.

The examination body has blamed the pandemic for the delay in the announcement of the date for the release of application forms, although JAMB, had promised that efforts were being coordinated to ensure that the date was disclosed.