UTME 2021: Latest JAMB News Headlines For Friday 5th March

March 5, 2021 169

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news headlines for today, March 5, 2021, on Bizwatch Nigeria.

JAMB Form 2021/2022 Sale Begins Next Week, How To Buy, Register

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that forms for the 2021/2022 session will be sold from next week.

It stated this in a statement, directing all public institutions to complete admissions before May 15, 2021. Read More…

Here Are JAMB Subject Combinations For 2021 UTME Candidates

As prospective candidates await the release of application forms for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), here are the subject combinations for the exam.

The examination body has blamed the pandemic for the delay in the announcement of the date for the release of application forms, although JAMB, had promised that efforts were being coordinated to ensure that the date was disclosed. Read More…

JAMB Parades Impersonator, To Prosecute 200 For Exam MalpracticesJAMB News

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede said the body will expend about N100m on the prosecution of those involved examination malpractices.

Oloyede in a press statement disclosed that 200 of the over 400 persons involved in impersonation in the 2020 UTME will be prosecuted. Read More…

No Unscrupulous Elements Will Drag Us Back – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will not allow “unscrupulous elements drag it back”.

The board stated that it would collaborate with security agencies to ensure that institutions or candidates that are found wanting are prosecuted. Read More…