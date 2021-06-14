UTME 2021: JAMB Urges Applicants To Complete Registration

June 14, 2021 39

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) urges applicants who have been cleared to complete their registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by Tuesday.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin revealed on behalf of the examination body in a statement on Monday.

He stated that JAMB had extended the registration period by another two weeks up to May 29 after the period originally scheduled for 2021/2022 UTME/DE registration lapsed on May 15.

The examination which was initially planned to hold between June 5 and 19 has now been scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 3.

Benjamin explained that this was to accommodate candidates who, largely due to issues related to the newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number (NIN), could not register for the exam.

He stated that an additional extension of two weeks was made to compile the list of all prospective candidates who, for any reason, were unable to register.

“The candidates who have not registered but have secured the profile codes and initiated the registration process are expected to visit specially designated registration centres to complete the registration on Tuesday, June 15, 2021,” Benjamin said.

He added, “Designated registration centre for each candidate is being forwarded to him/her through the GSM text (SMS) messages and available on the website of the Board (www.jamb.gov.ng) from 12 noon on Monday, June 14, 2021.”

Benjamin informed the applicants that the identification number on each form given to the candidates had been used to assign the candidates to their registration centres.

According to him, only candidates who have secured their profile codes are expected to visit the centres.

Benjamin stated that the few who have not yet obtained their NIN or profile codes have been forwarded to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and would be contacted as soon as they were cleared by the agency.

“Each candidate posted to any non-JAMB-owned CBT centre is expected to pay the registration fee of ₦1,000 to such CBT centre,” he said.