The Joint Admission Matriculation Board JAMB has urged the publics to ignore rumour regarding the sale of UTME 2021 examination form.

According to the board, it it has yet to begin the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination forms.

”JAMB reiterates that it has not begun the sale of its 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) application forms, neither has it announced a date for the exercise.

”The clarification became necessary following fake news that the board has begun the sale and was urging prospective applicants to procure same from some nebulous selling outlets.

”The public is to note that the news of the purported sale of the registration forms is false and an attempt to mislead the public.”

The board stated that it has defined channels of communicating to the public and has not delegated any person or group of persons to handle the sale on its behalf.

It also added that the public would be duly informed on the commencement of the exercise via appropriate media platforms once it was done planning the process.

JAMB explained that the delay in the start of the sale of the application forms was as a result of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country but would conclude arrangements soon.

Is JAMB Form Out Officially?

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that JAMB form has not been released officially and thus registration is yet to commence.



