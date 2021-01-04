fbpx
UTME 2021: JAMB Gives Update On Form Sales, Registration

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVEREDUCATION & TRAINING

UTME 2021: JAMB Gives Update On Form Sales, Registration

January 4, 2021026
UTME 2021: JAMB Gives Update On Form Sales, Registration

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board JAMB has urged the publics to ignore rumour regarding the sale of UTME 2021 examination form.

According to the board, it it has yet to begin the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination forms.

”JAMB reiterates that it has not begun the sale of its 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) application forms, neither has it announced a date for the exercise.

”The clarification became necessary following fake news that the board has begun the sale and was urging prospective applicants to procure same from some nebulous selling outlets.

READ ALSO: Atiku Sells Stakes In Intels, Cites Political Interference

”The public is to note that the news of the purported sale of the registration forms is false and an attempt to mislead the public.”

The board stated that it has defined channels of communicating to the public and has not delegated any person or group of persons to handle the sale on its behalf.

It also added that the public would be duly informed on the commencement of the exercise via appropriate media platforms once it was done planning the process.

JAMB explained that the delay in the start of the sale of the application forms was as a result of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country but would conclude arrangements soon.

Is JAMB Form Out Officially?

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that JAMB form has not been released officially and thus registration is yet to commence.


Related tags :

About Author

UTME 2021: JAMB Gives Update On Form Sales, Registration
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
February 26, 2018037

Euro Set for Second Biggest Weekly Drop Since October

The euro slipped on Friday, February 23, and is set to post its second biggest weekly loss in nearly four months as investors trim positions before a big week for global currency markets from a Europe
Read More
August 11, 2014019

NMA Directs Members To Help FG In Fight Against Ebola Virus

Despite its ongoing strike, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has directed its members nationwide to get involved in the battle against Ebola virus disease. The members were asked to provide all
Read More
FMDA BANKING & FINANCECOVER
December 8, 2016028

Union Bank’s Shareholders Authorise N50bn Rights

Shareholders of Union Bank Nigeria Plc have approved five resolutions authorizing the board of the bank to raise up to N50 billion through rights issue. The shareholders gave their approval at an extr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon