Uti Nwachukwu Threatens Legal Action against Rape Accuser

Uti Nwachukwu, a former winner of Big Brother Africa, has threatened to sue Kambili Korie, a lady, who alleged that he raped her some years ago.



On Wednesday, Korie had taken to her Twitter page to make a thread in which she narrated how the reality TV star — whom she said she met in 2017 — had allegedly abused her sexually.

Her flurry of tweets had generated dusts on the micro-blogging platform with many users expressing different views on the matter.

The media personality, however, took to his Instagram page to dismiss Korie’s allegation, saying it is “baseless”.

“I reject this characterisation and deny this baseless allegation in the strongest terms possible. Furthermore I am urging this faceless victim to report this purported crime to the nearest police station,” he wrote on Thursday.

Uti also dared the lady to visit a police station and report the alleged crime within three days, threatening that he would sue her if she fails to so within that period.

“I am willing to pay for all the fees you incur in reporting this alleged crime. If after three days you fail to disclose yourself or report the crime, I shall proceed to report the case and the blogs and other internet host spreading this fake news to the inspector general of police for cyber terrorism and libel,” he added.

“Once again dear faceless victim, three days and your time starts now.”

He went on to call out various media platforms who reported her story without carrying out proper checks to ascertain the veracity of the claim.

“I am appalled and disgusted that blogs are too lazy to properly investigate baseless claims before putting up badly scripted and edited posts on their pages all for numbers they get from the back and forth drama. Shame,” Uti wrote.

“How do you put up posts from a faceless twitter page created months ago?. You put up fabricated and photoshopped chats and tweets doctored by these mindless trolls without proper investigation?”

The development comes about the same time when Peruzzi, a Nigerian singer, had denied the rape allegations against him.

It also comes amid dusts over cases of sexual assault and murder in the country.

TheCable Lifestyle had earlier reported how Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old girl, was raped and murdered at her father’s home in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Her death had come days after Vera Omozuwa, a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), also died after she was raped.

Source: The Cable