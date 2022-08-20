BREAKING: Usyk Beats Anthony Joshua Again To Retain Heavyweight Titles

Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk has for the second time beaten British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Uysk won the match that was held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, by a split decision.

The Ukrainian boxer won the bout after two of three judges gave him victory 115-113 and 116-112 over Joshua.

With his victory against Joshua, Usyk retained his heavyweight world titles, which he claimed in the first place from the Brit last year (2021).

More to follow…