BREAKING: Usyk Beats Anthony Joshua Again To Retain Heavyweight Titles

Usyk Beats Anthony Joshua Again To Retain Heavyweight Titles

Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk has for the second time beaten British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Uysk won the match that was held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, by a split decision.

The Ukrainian boxer won the bout after two of three judges gave him victory 115-113 and 116-112 over Joshua.

With his victory against Joshua, Usyk retained his heavyweight world titles, which he claimed in the first place from the Brit last year (2021).

More to follow…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.