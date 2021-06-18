Use Digital Disruption To Drive Business Growth, Tech Leaders Advise

June 18, 2021 37

Business leaders in the technology space have advised organisation to utilise digital disruption to drive business growth.

The tech experts who spoke at the NerdsUnite, a flagship virtual tech programme organised by MainOne on Thursday, urged organizations to take full advantage of the evolving Information and Communications Technology landscape.

Doing this, they said, will enable them to survive the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Managing Director of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, said in her presentation described digital disruption as the change that occurs when digital technologies and business models affect the value proposition of existing goods and services.

According to her, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic sparked a new era in the application of ICT to business,

According to Ms. Opeke, the major cause of digital disruption is the rapid advancement of technology and globalization, which allows new business models to be introduced at an ever increasing rate and with rapidly declining costs of adopting technology, the Covid 19 Pandemic, improved Technology innovation, Growth in Broadband Penetration, Millennials ease with digital platforms, Growth in Social Media, Growth in Mobile Penetration and the Shift to Work from home.

During a panel discussion, the Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch Limited, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, said noted that organizations must think of the traps and triggers on their digital transformation journey.

He described traps as the pitfalls they could face, adding that the triggers are the internal and external factors that define the type of technology to be adopted.

Elegbe pointed out that digital has to do with solutions that work for everyone, adding that regulation of digital platforms is crucial for national sovereignty and security.

The Chief Digital Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, said that the COVID-19 has accelerated the rate of adoption of digital transformation and has made business organisations re-think their business models in order to survive.

He said, “Digital transformation is something we can adopt to create value. Everyone has identified the importance of this to accelerate access to services.

“Every institution must master and own its digital transformation in order to survive. These days, most businesses are going digital Covid 19 has made it inevitable. However, not every organization’s journey will be the same.”

The 2021 edition of the event was collaboratively put together by Deloitte, and it addressed two audiences one online composed of participants from around the world while few attended the programme physically.

The Nerds Unite 2021 featured other speakers and industry thought leaders such as Chief Executive Officer, Margins Group, Ghana, Mr. Moses Baiden Junior; Chief Investment Officer, GreenTec Capital Partners, Mr. Tomi Davies, as well as other notable speakers.