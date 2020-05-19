Usain Bolt Welcomes Baby Girl With Partner Kasi Bennett

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after welcoming the birth of a baby girl with partner Kasi Bennett, reports said on Monday.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness appeared to confirm the birth of Bolt’s daughter in a social media post.

Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl! pic.twitter.com/bheXPgU7Qd — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 18, 2020

Local media reports said the couple’s daughter was born on Sunday.

No further details were immediately available.

Bolt, 33, had revealed he was expecting a daughter with Bennett on social media in March, jokingly warning any future suitors to steer clear of his daughter.

“Any man! Any boy! Don’t play with me!” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist quipped.

Bolt, the world record holder at 100m and 200m, retired from athletics in 2017 after a decade of dominance in men’s sprinting.

At the 2016 Olympics, Bolt became the only man to win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics.

Source: Channels TV