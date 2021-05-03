US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

May 3, 2021 126

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has received the sum of US$60million, which is the first installment of the US$629Million loan facility from China Development Bank for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The US$629Million loan facility Agreement with China Development Bank was signed in Lagos, Nigeria in 2019 to provide the funding for the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region.

The Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Du Ruogang, disclosed this while briefing the delegation of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other stakeholders during the ministry’s first quarterly monitoring visit to the project site on Saturday May 1, 2021.

Ruogang stated that the first instalment of the loan facility was received on Thursday April 29, 2021 as the company had satisfied all the conditions precedent for the release of the funds. He expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority for all the support in this regard.

He stated that receipt of the first instalment of the loan facility is a major breakthrough in the quest to deliver a world-class deep seaport and to ensure that commercial operations commence before the end of 2022.