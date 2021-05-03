fbpx
US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

May 3, 20210126
US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has received the sum of US$60million, which is the first installment of the US$629Million loan facility from China Development Bank for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The US$629Million loan facility Agreement with China Development Bank was signed in Lagos, Nigeria in 2019 to provide the funding for the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region.

The Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Du Ruogang, disclosed this while briefing the delegation of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other stakeholders during the ministry’s first quarterly monitoring visit to the project site on Saturday May 1, 2021.

READ ALSO: FG Set To Recieve £2.4 million Ibori Loot – Malami

Ruogang stated that the first instalment of the loan facility was received on Thursday April 29, 2021 as the company had satisfied all the conditions precedent for the release of the funds. He expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority for all the support in this regard.

He stated that receipt of the first instalment of the loan facility is a major breakthrough in the quest to deliver a world-class deep seaport and to ensure that commercial operations commence before the end of 2022.

About Author

US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 21, 2013087

PDP Remains the Best Platform to Actualize Igbo Presidency – Kalu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Governor of Abia State and Coordinator of Njiko Igbo , Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the pathway for an Igbo ma
Read More
NEWS
February 6, 20170116

“One Voice” : 2Baba’s Foundation Release Statement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the cancelation of the “One Voice” protest organised by 2Baba which he said was due to security concerns and public safety considerati
Read More
April 3, 2014099

Marriott International Completes Acquisition Of South Africa Protea Group

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Marriott International has completed the acquisition of the 116-hotel Protea Hospitality Group in South Africa, thereby becoming the largest hotel company i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.