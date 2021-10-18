fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONAL

US War Hero, Colin Powell, Dies Of COVID-19

October 18, 20210110

A United States war hero and the first Black secretary of state, Colin Powell, has died from complications from Covid-19 at the age of 84.

As reported by the AFP, his legacy was tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said in a statement posted to social media on Monday.

The retired four-star general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served four presidents made his reputation as a man of honor distant from the political fray — an asset in the corridors of power.

“General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story,” George W. Bush said as he announced the nomination of Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became the Republican president’s secretary of state in 2000.

“In directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep respect for our democracy, and his soldier’s sense of duty and honor, Colin Powell demonstrates… qualities that will make him a great representative of all the people of this country.”

About Author

US War Hero, Colin Powell, Dies Of COVID-19
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 21, 20200635

Just In: UK Shuts Embassies in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Kingdom has ordered the closure of its embassies in Nigeria over the crisis as a result of #EndSARS protests across the country. The demonstratio
Read More
November 14, 20130154

Billionaires Seek to Tap U.S’ Surging Fuel Exports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest manager of alternative assets, as well as billionaires Wilbur Ross and John Fredriksen are amassing tanker fleets t
Read More
International Students May Need to Leave US INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 5, 20190270

US Democratic Legislators Demand Trump’s Ukraine Call Documents

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram US Democratic lawmakers have demanded documents from the White House as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The documents relate
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.