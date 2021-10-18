US War Hero, Colin Powell, Dies Of COVID-19

October 18, 2021 110

A United States war hero and the first Black secretary of state, Colin Powell, has died from complications from Covid-19 at the age of 84.

As reported by the AFP, his legacy was tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said in a statement posted to social media on Monday.

The retired four-star general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served four presidents made his reputation as a man of honor distant from the political fray — an asset in the corridors of power.

“General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story,” George W. Bush said as he announced the nomination of Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became the Republican president’s secretary of state in 2000.

“In directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep respect for our democracy, and his soldier’s sense of duty and honor, Colin Powell demonstrates… qualities that will make him a great representative of all the people of this country.”