US VP Kamala Harris, Okonjo-Iweala Discuss Equitable Economic Growth

March 13, 2021066
The United States Vice President Kamala Harris and the World Trade Organisation’s Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala discussed equitable economic growth through the advancement of international trade.

This was disclosed Friday on the official Twitter handle of Harris, stating that among the matters discussed also include human rights, investing in the environment, health, and technology.

Harris’ tweet read, “l spoke with WTO Director-General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala. We agreed to advancing international trade for recovery and equitable economic growth.

“We discussed human rights, investing in the environment, health, and technology to spur development and prosperity for the American people.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Receive World Bank’s $22.5m Electricity Grant

In response to Harris’ tweet, Okonjo-Iweala noted her appreciation for “a great conversation on the way forward on @WTO reform. Your encouragement and wise counsel is much appreciated.”

Harris and Okonjo-Iweala, in a readout of the call between both leaders by the White House, also talked on the improvement of living standards, human rights, “and the well-being of working families must be at the centre of our shared priorities to use trade as a lever to lift communities out of poverty.”

“They also discussed the need for reforms within the World Trade Organization to maximize its effectiveness for the future,” the readout added.

