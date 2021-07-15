fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

US Universities Offer $4.35m Scholarship to 30 Nigerian Students

July 15, 2021083
US Universities Offer $4.35m Scholarship to 30 Nigerian Students

American universities and colleges have offered 30 Nigerian students scholarships worth $4.35 million as part of the Opportunity Funds Programme of the United States Consulate General in Lagos.

The consulate in a statement on Thursday said that the 30 high-achieving, low-income students were put through a competitive selection process.

It said the financial aid would cover expenses involved in the college application process such as payment for standardized tests, application fees for the 2021/2022 academic session, and visa fees as well as air travel to the United States. 

Speaking on Thursday in Lagos during a reception in honour of the US bound students, Consul General Claire Pierangelo, urged the scholars to make the most of their opportunity to get a top-notch education while gaining first-hand experience of American life and culture. 

“I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. Your success is evidence of your leadership, academic performance, and the great potential young Nigerians hold for the future of this country,” Pierangelo told the students.

She said, “This is a very important step in your life. I strongly encourage you to maximize this opportunity. This is not just in reference to your education as you have proven yourselves to be academically outstanding students.

“I am also referring to your chance to broaden your horizons and embrace the diversity of people around you and learn, not just about America, but also about other cultures.”

Ekene Ezeunala, one of the 2021 Opportunity Fund Program scholars, achieved the highest score in Nigeria at the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The 17-year-old alumnus of Meiran Community Senior High School Lagos received full funding to study Computer Science and Mathematics at Columbia University in the City of New York.

READ ALSO: Six Super Tucano Aircrafts Depart US For Nigeria

He described the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program as “a truly life changing experience.”  

“EducationUSA opened up a whole new world of opportunities and resources I never knew were available to me,” Ezeunala added.

Another 2021 OFP scholar, Urinrin Otite, was the first student to earn a first class degree in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt. 

Otite will be attending Lehigh University in Pennsylvania where she received a fully funded offer to pursue a doctoral degree in Civil Engineering with a research focus on resilient and sustainability of structures and infrastructure systems.

The 30 departing students — 6 undergraduates, 3 masters and 21 doctoral candidates —will be studying a variety of majors including Neuroscience, Biomedical Engineering, Bioinformatics, Computer Science and Engineering.  

The have been accepted to study in institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Columbia University, Princeton University, Purdue University and University of Pennsylvania, among others. 

According to the latest Institute of International Education Open Doors Report, Nigeria retained its top ranking as the number one source of African students studying in the United States.

About 13,762 Nigerians study at more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities.  

About Author

US Universities Offer $4.35m Scholarship to 30 Nigerian Students
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 29, 20151117

Benue To Improve Primary Schools With N6.4 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom has said that his administration will spend N6.4billion on the provision of infrastructure in primary schools in the
Read More
June 29, 20151137

Nigeria’s Insurance Industry Released N403 Billion Claims in 6 Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s  insurance industry paid a total of N403billion claims, between the year 2009 and first quarter 2015. The claims were paid out of a total N8
Read More
Nigerians Consume 1.5m Metric Tons Of Sugar BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 26, 20210509

Nigerians Consume 1.5m Metric Tons Of Sugar

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Commission (NSDC), Zach Adedeji, said that Nigerians consumed 1.5 million metric tons of sugar. He
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.