US Universities, Colleges In Need Of Yoruba, Hausa Teachers

February 2, 2021 30

The United States embassy in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are in demand in the US.

The announcement was made by the US Mission Nigeria on its website. The opening is expected to run from February 1 to June 1, 2021. Qualified candidates will gain employment to teach the Nigerian languages in US universities and colleges.

The applications are being requested under the mission’s Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Programme (FLTA).

The FLTA programme, the mission explains, is designed to offer young foreign teachers an opportunity to teach Yoruba language and culture to American students in universities and colleges.

The programme also gives an opportunity for participants to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the cultures and customs of the United States by engaging in non-degree studies while strengthening the instruction of foreign languages at US colleges and universities.

Along with their studies, participants teach language courses, supervise language labs and lead language table discussions.

They may also act as resource persons in conversation groups, cultural representatives, attendants in language laboratories, coordinators of extra-curricular activities, guest speakers in civilization courses, head of language clubs, houses, tables and much more.