US To Provide Nigeria With Drones In Fight Against Terrorism

May 21, 2021 180

To support Nigeria in the fight against terrorism the United States government has announced its plans to supply drones to the Nigerian government.

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Beth Leonard, made this known in Sokoto at a round table discussion with journalists in the state.

The US Ambassador stated that the drones would assist the country to solve the problems of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the country.

She further stated that: “Insecurity has shortchanged the development of the country in many areas of human endeavor. “America is concerned about the security situation of the country.”

READ ALSO: Atedo Peterside Faults Malami On Open Grazing Ban

The ambassador noted that the US has been supporting Nigeria on information gathering and hardware to address the security challenge through modern technologies and other relevant areas of concern.

She said, however, protocols and channels that facilitate the implementations were considered by departments and expertise.

The ambassador who is going round states in the country to inspect American programs in the country said, “USAID had from 2015 to date invested about one hundred and twenty-two million dollars on different activities that comprised improving primary healthcare, immunisations, public access to quality healthcare, education, agriculture, and empowerments programmes.

“USAID future interactions aimed at strengthening the commitments include improving agriculturalists’ capacity for farmers to engage on right agricultural practices for growth and enhanced food production.”

She added that the Safe Schools Initiative and other educational support was accorded with priority, stressing that the US government accorded respect and concern on the plights of Nigerians.

She noted that the US government is assisting Nigeria in various human endeavours, stressing that her country is the largest single bilateral contributor to Nigeria.

The Ambassador commended the Sokoto State government for its commitment to developing the agricultural sector especially the cotton value chain.