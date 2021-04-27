US Secretary of State To Hold Talks With Buhari On Tuesday

April 27, 2021 86

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is scheduled to discuss a range of issues, including lasting security with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

In a media call, US officials led by Robert Godec, the acting assistant secretary of the Department of State Bureau of African Affairs, confirmed Blinken’s virtual visit to Nigeria and Kenya.

This is coming after a recent rise in security challenges across every region of Nigeria, including killings in Kaduna, displacement in Geidam, Yobe, and military deaths in Borno.

The issues to be discussed include the economy, democracy, and security.

An initial statement by the US Department of State had highlight what Blinken would focus on when speaking to Nigerian leaders.

“Secretary Blinken will then travel virtually to Nigeria, where he will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification,” the statement read.

“People-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, amplify and strengthen our relationship.

“During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari and Foreign Minister Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance.”

The statement added that Blinken will also participate in a health partnership event to underscore the US collaboration to combat the pandemic as well as long-term US investments in combatting infectious diseases.

Blinken is also expected to meet with a beneficiary of the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program and a Nigerian health care worker.