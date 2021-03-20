US Restates Unavailability Of Drop Box In Nigeria

March 20, 2021 93

The United States Mission to Nigeria has reminded Nigerians that the drop box service remains unavailable in Nigeria.

This renewed message comes on the heels of reports in the media suggesting that the ban had been lifted.

To clarify, the mission noted that the indefinite suspension was still on and that the country’s eligibility is continually reviewed by the US State Department.

The statement read, “Despite recent media reports, the nonimmigrant visa interview waiver process, popularly known as the “drop box,” has been discontinued in Nigeria since 2018. The State Department continually evaluates each country’s eligibility based on numerous factors including overstay rates and visa-related fraud.

“U.S. Mission Nigeria is committed to promoting legitimate travel to the United States. All applicants who wish to apply for a visa must kindly appear for an interview.”

In May 2019, the US Mission to Nigeria put on hold interview waivers for renewals, also known as Drop box.

This was among one of the many policies of former US President Donald Trump’s to curb immigration to the US.