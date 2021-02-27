fbpx
US Restates Commitment To Fight Against Terrorism In Africa

February 27, 2021027
As terrorism continues to destabilise some parts of Africa by insurgent groups, the United States restated its interest in partnering with African countries to help restore calm.

This was disclosed in a phone interview with journalists by the Commanding General of the US Army Europe and Africa, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, and the United States Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General for Africa, Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling.

Speaking on of the influence of China in Africa, the US stated that China seeks to compete on the African continent and seizes opportunities on the continent.

Rohling stated that the US sought to position itself, and its allies, as “the partners of choice in Africa”.

He said, “Africa is an emerging front on global power competition, and China is looking to compete in Africa and they’re seizing opportunities across the continent.

“Our strategic approach, the United States strategic approach, continues – is that of continuing to position the US and our allies as the partners of choice in Africa.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: 317 Female Students Abducted In Zamfara – Police

“We continue to provide a preferable alternative to partnering with an actor who may undermine the economic, political, and security institutions as well as increased instability across the continent of Africa.”

Highlighting points that made the US a top choice for partnership, Rohling stated the US’ superiority “of our equipment, of our training, of our education, and the other security assistance that we provide; and secondly, it’s our support to counterterrorist operations across the continent.”

On the impact of groups like Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab, Rohling said, “they’re a brutal, capable enemy, as they’ve planned and conducted numerous violent attacks on African citizens, US military service members, international military forces.

“The violent extremist organisations such as al-Shabaab and Boko Haram and others remain a threat.

“They’re a brutal, capable enemy, as they’ve planned and conducted numerous violent attacks on African citizens, US military service members, international military forces, and as General Cavoli mentioned earlier in his comments, civilians such as the Ambassador Attanasio from Italy – yesterday he was very unfortunately killed along with his carabiniere security officer.

“But the United States is committed to working with our African partners to counter and contain violent extremist organisations, and we’ll continue to do so over the course of time.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

