US Records 4,000 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours

January 8, 2021
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the US reached a new level as its count rose by 4,000 in 24 hours.

Johns Hopkins University released data showing that 4,085 deaths and nearly 275,000 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

Thursday marked the third consecutive day of record-breaking daily deaths from the coronavirus in the US.

California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida have experienced a rise in cases and deaths from the virus.

The US has recorded over 365,000 deaths, while over 22 million persons have tested positive for the virus in the country.

The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called for expansion of the vaccination beyond phase 1a recommendations— which include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

“States not only can, but SHOULD aggressively expand vaccinations to other phases if current supply exceeds demand in phase 1a,” he wrote, on Twitter.

