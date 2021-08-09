US Prosecutor Submits 97,000-Page Evidence Against Abidemi Rufai Nabbed For $350,000 Fraud

August 9, 2021 152

The prosecutor presented a 97,000-page document to the US District for the Western District of Washington at Tacoma against Abidemi Rufai, a former media aide to Ogun State governor, for alleged $350,000 unemployment benefits fraud.

It was gathered that the document contains personal identifying information or sensitive financial information.

Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, was arrested in the USover alleged $350,000 unemployment benefits fraud.

Rufai was arrested at JFK Airport in New York

The indictment alleges that Rufai used the stolen identities of more than 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with the Employment Security Department (ESD) for pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Acting US Attorney, Tessa M. Gorman, had said Rufai filed fraudulent unemployment claims with Hawaii, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, and Pennsylvania, using variations of a single email address in a manner intended to evade automatic detection by fraud systems.

The agreed application filed on August 3, 2021, apparently based its assessment of the complexity of the case on the volume and nature of the evidence filed by the prosecution.

“On July 26, 2021, the government produced approximately 97,000 pages of material,” the application stated.

“In addition, the government is in the process of executing two additional electronic search warrants.

“The discovery includes electronic documents in a variety of formats,” the document stated in part.

Rufai was arraigned before the court on June 25, 2021 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The court then scheduled trial for August 31, 2021 and set a pretrial motions deadline of July 23, 2021.