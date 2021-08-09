fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERForeign

US Prosecutor Submits 97,000-Page Evidence Against Abidemi Rufai Nabbed For $350,000 Fraud

August 9, 20210152
US Prosecutor Submits 97,000-Page Evidence Against Abidemi Rufai Nabbed For $350,000 Fraud

The prosecutor presented a 97,000-page document to the US District for the Western District of Washington at Tacoma against Abidemi Rufai, a former media aide to Ogun State governor, for alleged $350,000 unemployment benefits fraud.

It was gathered that the document contains personal identifying information or sensitive financial information.

Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, was arrested in the USover alleged $350,000 unemployment benefits fraud.

Rufai was arrested at JFK Airport in New York

The indictment alleges that Rufai used the stolen identities of more than 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with the Employment Security Department (ESD) for pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Acting US Attorney, Tessa M. Gorman, had said Rufai filed fraudulent unemployment claims with Hawaii, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, and Pennsylvania, using variations of a single email address in a manner intended to evade automatic detection by fraud systems.

READ ALSO: FBI Arrests Abidemi Rufai Over Alleged $350,000 Unemployment Fraud

The agreed application filed on August 3, 2021, apparently based its assessment of the complexity of the case on the volume and nature of the evidence filed by the prosecution.

“On July 26, 2021, the government produced approximately 97,000 pages of material,” the application stated.

“In addition, the government is in the process of executing two additional electronic search warrants.

“The discovery includes electronic documents in a variety of formats,” the document stated in part.

Rufai was arraigned before the court on June 25, 2021 where he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The court then scheduled trial for August 31, 2021 and set a pretrial motions deadline of July 23, 2021.

About Author

US Prosecutor Submits 97,000-Page Evidence Against Abidemi Rufai Nabbed For $350,000 Fraud
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

World Bank BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
September 8, 20160227

Nigeria To borrow from World Bank, China, Japan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram “Low cost, long-term loans (1.25% interest, 20yr tenor)” would be sought from the World Bank, African Development Bank, China’s Exim Bank and the Japan Inte
Read More
BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
May 29, 20180225

CBN to Sell N49.60billion T-Bills Wednesday, May 30

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Market players anticipate the sale of treasury bills totaling N49.60billion, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Wednesday, May 30, via the primary mark
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 17, 20170136

“Oil Prices to Be More Volatile in 2017” – IEA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global oil prices are poised to witness more volatility” in 2017 even though markets may rebalance in the first half of the year if output cuts eventu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.